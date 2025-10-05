Latest News
Mustoe: Calafiori playing 'on a different level'
Robbie Mustoe explains why Riccardo Calfiori is his underappreciated performer of the week after delivering another standout performance for Arsenal in a win over West Ham.
Up Next
Mustoe: Calafiori playing ‘on a different level’
Mustoe: Calafiori playing 'on a different level'
Robbie Mustoe explains why Riccardo Calfiori is his underappreciated performer of the week after delivering another standout performance for Arsenal in a win over West Ham.
Will Liverpool bounce back against Man United?
Will Liverpool bounce back against Man United?
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss what's at stake for Arne Slot's Reds as they get set to face Manchester United at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Caicedo shines in last-gasp win against Liverpool
Caicedo shines in last-gasp win against Liverpool
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle spotlight Moises Caicedo's midfield performance as a true catalyst for Chelsea in their win against Liverpool.
PL Update: Newcastle stand tall against Forest
PL Update: Newcastle stand tall against Forest
Rebecca Lowe, Stephen Warnock, and Robbie Mustoe analyze a busy Sunday late in Matchweek 7 that saw Newcastle add more pressure on Ange Postecoglou, Manchester City keep pace with the table, and more.
Lowe Down: Arsenal ‘feel complete’ as PL favorites
Lowe Down: Arsenal 'feel complete' as PL favorites
Rebecca Lowe answers Stephen Warnock's and Robbie Mustoe's most pressing questions from Matchweek 7, including her thoughts on Ange Postecoglou's future, Liverpool's struggles, Arsenal's title chances, and more.
Haaland recaps Man City’s win against Brentford
Haaland recaps Man City's win against Brentford
Erling Haaland shares his thoughts on Manchester City's 1-0 win over Brentford at the Gtech.
Grealish emotional after first Everton goal
Grealish emotional after first Everton goal
Jack Grealish speaks to the media after scoring Everton's injury-time winner against Crystal Palace at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Ange discusses his uncertain future at Forest
Ange discusses his uncertain future at Forest
Rebecca Lowe, Stephen Warnock, and Robbie Mustoe react to Nottingham Forest manager Ange Postecoglou comments after his side's loss to Newcastle.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 7
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 7
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 7 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Guardiola reacts to 250th Premier League win
Guardiola reacts to 250th Premier League win
Rebecca Lowe, Stephen Warnock, and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's comments following their win over Brentford and him becoming the fastest manager to 250 wins in Premier League history.