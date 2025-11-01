Latest News
PL Update: Chelsea smother Spurs; Arsenal impress
Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, and Lee Dixon analyze an action-packed Saturday slate that saw Arsenal cruise past Burnley, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest share the spoils, Chelsea down Spurs, and more.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Aston Villa MWK 10
Watch full-match highlights from Aston Villa visit to Anfield to take on Liverpool in Matchweek 10.
Gravenberch doubles Liverpool’s lead over Villa
Liverpool are cruising at Anfield as Ryan Gravenberch's effort takes a wicked deflection past Emi Martinez to give the Reds a two-goal cushion over Aston Villa.
Salah capitalizes on Martinez’s howler
It's an awful mistake from Emi Martinez, who puts the ball right at the feet of an opportunistic Mohamed Salah for his 250th goal for Liverpool.
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Chelsea Matchweek 10
Relive full-match highlights from Spurs' North London derby against bitter rivals Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 10.
Chelsea punish Spurs in derby win
Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, and Lee Dixon react to Chelsea's victory over Spurs to soar up the table in Matchweek 10.
Pedro slots home Chelsea’s opener against Spurs
Moises Caicedo tears through Spurs' defense before picking out Joao Pedro inside the box for a calm finish to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Wolves Matchweek 10
Watch full-match highlights from Wolves' showdown with Fulham at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 10.
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Arsenal Matchweek 10
Enjoy full-match highlights from Arsenal's visit to Turf Moor to take on Burnley in Matchweek 10.