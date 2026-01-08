 Skip navigation
Premier LeagueDaniel Peretz

Daniel
Peretz

Latest News

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-LIVERPOOL
Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool: No goals in rain-soaked London
Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League
Arsenal vs Liverpool manager reaction: Mikel Arteta, Arne Slot speak after big Premier League tilt
Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League
Arsenal vs Liverpool player ratings — Who sang in the rain of North London, and who slogged through it?
Bournemouth v Arsenal - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Manchester City v Manchester United - Emirates FA Cup Final
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Manchester City v Bournemouth - Premier League
Antoine Semenyo moves to Manchester City after Bournemouth agree $86 million package
Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United - Premier League
Premier League transfers, January 2026: Confirmed ins and outs for all 20 clubs
Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League - Anfield
Arsenal vs Liverpool predicted lineups: Analysis, team news, possible XI’s
Newcastle United v Leeds United - Premier League
Newcastle 4-3 Leeds: Magpies come back three times, win in 102nd minute
Burnley v Manchester United - Premier League
Burnley 2-2 Manchester United: Sesko brace only worth a point at Turf Moor
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool ends in scrappy draw
January 8, 2026 08:22 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Arsenal's back-and-forth battle with Liverpool that resulted in a stalemate at the Emirates in Matchweek 21.
Up Next
nbc_pl_updatev2_260108.jpg
19:38
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool ends in scrappy draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_260108.jpg
5:53
Lowe Down: Gyokeres is the ‘weak link’ for Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top25of2025v2_260108.jpg
24:43
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2025
Now Playing
nbc_pl_artetaintv_260108.jpg
3:45
Arteta: Arsenal ‘lacked quality’ in front of goal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_slotintv_260108.jpg
11:13
Slot ‘fears the worst’ for Bradley after injury
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw21allgoals_260108.jpg
11:59
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 21
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arslivpostgame_260108.jpg
4:32
Arsenal ‘a little flat’ in draw with Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsliv_260108.jpg
8:43
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Liverpool Matchweek 21
Now Playing
nbc_pl_garysegmentv2_260108.jpg
3:29
Who will be Man United’s interim manager?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_260108.jpg
0:56
The Chua Family is Liverpool through and through
Now Playing