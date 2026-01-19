Latest News
PL Update: Kostoulas saves Brighton v. Bournemouth
Cara Bank, Tim Howard and Danny Higginbotham look back on a solid 90 minutes from Bournemouth being dismantled by a stunning stoppage-time equalizer by Charalampos Kostoulas.
Up Next
PL Update: Kostoulas saves Brighton v. Bournemouth
PL Update: Kostoulas saves Brighton v. Bournemouth
Cara Bank, Tim Howard and Danny Higginbotham look back on a solid 90 minutes from Bournemouth being dismantled by a stunning stoppage-time equalizer by Charalampos Kostoulas.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 22
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 22
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 22 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Kostoulas’ overhead kick brings Brighton level
Kostoulas' overhead kick brings Brighton level
Teenager Charalampos Kostoulas equalizes in extra time with a brilliant overhead kick off the header assist from Jan Paul van Hecke, bringing Brighton level with Bournemouth 1-1.
Tavernier’s penalty gives Bournemouth 1-0 lead
Tavernier's penalty gives Bournemouth 1-0 lead
Amine Adli is brought down inside the box by goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, and Marcus Tavernier buries it from the spot to put Bournemouth up 1-0 over Brighton in the 32nd minute.
Will Man United fancy their chances v. Arsenal?
Will Man United fancy their chances v. Arsenal?
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham look ahead to Matchweek 23's showdown between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates.
Lowe Down: Glasner ‘has to go’ after comments
Lowe Down: Glasner 'has to go' after comments
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's most pressing questions from Matchweek 22, including her thoughts on Oliver Glasner's future at Crystal Palace following his inflammatory postgame comments.
PL Update: Everton deal Villa blow in title race
PL Update: Everton deal Villa blow in title race
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Everton's upset victory against Aston Villa and Wolves' stalemate with Newcastle in Matchweek 22.
Barry chips Everton in front of Aston Villa
Barry chips Everton in front of Aston Villa
Emiliano Martinez spills the save and Thierno Barry is first to the loose ball before he dinks the Aston Villa goalkeeper to give Everton a 1-0 lead.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Everton Matchweek 22
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Everton Matchweek 22
Relive full-match highlights from Everton's visit to Villa Park to faceoff against Aston Villa in Matchweek 22.