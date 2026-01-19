 Skip navigation
Indiana vs. Miami 27-21: CFP national championship live updates, highlights, news analysis
Indiana wins first national championship in college football, beating Miami in a thriller
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?

Lessons learned from Indiana's improbable run
Indiana completes Cinderella story with title
Is Miami fully back after run to title game?

Indiana vs. Miami 27-21: CFP national championship live updates, highlights, news analysis
Indiana wins first national championship in college football, beating Miami in a thriller
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?

Lessons learned from Indiana’s improbable run
Indiana completes Cinderella story with title
Is Miami fully back after run to title game?

Premier League AFC Bournemouth Dominic Sadi

Dominic
Sadi

Latest News

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Premier League transfers, January 2026: Confirmed ins and outs for all 20 clubs
Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - American Express Stadium
Brighton 1-1 Bournemouth: Kostoulas’ wondrous overhead kick delivers points’ share
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Chelsea v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Paris Saint-Germain v Paris FC - French Cup 2025/2026
USMNT players who could move or have moved in the January transfer window
Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Marc Guehi transfer news: Manchester City confirm purchase of England center back
Arsenal FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3
Arsenal’s pragmatic Premier League title challenge neither sexy nor dominant, but well on track
Torino FC v AC Milan - Serie A
Serie A table — Standings, leading scorers in Italy’s 2025-26 season as AC Milan, Inter, Napoli, Juventus chase scudetto
Everton v Brentford - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Club Brugge KV v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 table — Standings for the UCL league phase
PL Update: Kostoulas saves Brighton v. Bournemouth
January 19, 2026 05:53 PM
Cara Bank, Tim Howard and Danny Higginbotham look back on a solid 90 minutes from Bournemouth being dismantled by a stunning stoppage-time equalizer by Charalampos Kostoulas.
Up Next
PL_update_260119.jpg
6:18
PL Update: Kostoulas saves Brighton v. Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw22allgoals_260119.jpg
8:28
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 22
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260119.jpg
1:26
Kostoulas’ overhead kick brings Brighton level
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260119.jpg
5:58
Tavernier’s penalty gives Bournemouth 1-0 lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robpreview_260118.jpg
3:07
Will Man United fancy their chances v. Arsenal?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_260118.jpg
5:45
Lowe Down: Glasner ‘has to go’ after comments
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_260118.jpg
4:25
PL Update: Everton deal Villa blow in title race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evegoal1_260118.jpg
1:34
Barry chips Everton in front of Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avleve_260118.jpg
8:56
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Everton Matchweek 22
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhabou_260119.jpg
9:28
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 22
Now Playing