 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Spire Motorsports extends Carson Hocevar’s contract into the next decade
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Teen sensation Connor Zilisch is the most hyped NASCAR rookie since possibly Jeff Gordon
MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers cut reliever Anthony Banda after 2 World Series titles

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoywinlosersv2_260206.jpg
NotB 2026 NBA Trade Deadline winners and losers
nbc_nba_enjoythomas_260206.jpg
Thomas should reflect after getting waived
nbc_nba_enjoyzubac_260206.jpg
Pacers-Clippers trade’s intriguing implications

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Spire Motorsports extends Carson Hocevar’s contract into the next decade
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Teen sensation Connor Zilisch is the most hyped NASCAR rookie since possibly Jeff Gordon
MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers cut reliever Anthony Banda after 2 World Series titles

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoywinlosersv2_260206.jpg
NotB 2026 NBA Trade Deadline winners and losers
nbc_nba_enjoythomas_260206.jpg
Thomas should reflect after getting waived
nbc_nba_enjoyzubac_260206.jpg
Pacers-Clippers trade’s intriguing implications

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueDujuan Odile Richards

Dujuan Odile
Richards

Latest News

Leeds United v Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Leeds 3-1 Nottingham Forest: Gruev shines as Leeds move nine clear of drop zone
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Emirates Stadium
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Everton v Brentford - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot race?
Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Premier League injury news for 2025-26 season: Latest injuries, club-by-club updates, suspensions
Newcastle United v Manchester City - Premier League
League Cup 2025-26: How to watch, semifinal schedule, fixtures, results, dates
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Premier League all-time appearances leaders: James Milner one away from Gareth Barry, two from history
Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League
How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Newcastle United FC v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3
How to watch Newcastle vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Manchester United FC v Fulham FC - Premier League
How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
PL Update: Leeds down Forest in relegation scrap
February 6, 2026 06:13 PM
Jon Champion and the chaps analyze Leeds' impressive 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest to give Daniel Farke's side a nine-point gap from them and the relegation zone.
Up Next
nbc_pl_plupdate_260206.jpg
3:02
PL Update: Leeds down Forest in relegation scrap
Now Playing
nbc_pl_leegoalone_260206.jpg
1:17
Bogle coolly tucks away Leeds’ opener v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_leegoaltwo_260206.jpg
1:16
Okafor lifts Leeds 2-0 ahead of Nottingham Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_leegoalthree_260206.jpg
1:31
Calvert-Lewin chests Leeds 3-0 in front of Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_notgoalone_260206.jpg
0:53
Lucca’s header gives Leeds life against Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_leenot_260206.jpg
12:07
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Nottingham Forest MWK 25
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arokodarefeature_260206.jpg
6:27
Behind the scenes with Wolves’ Arokodare at AFCON
Now Playing
nbc_pl_rogersintvv2_260205.jpg
8:24
Rogers wants to step up as a leader for Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_netbustersmw24_260203.jpg
25:53
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 24
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw24allgoals_260202_copy.jpg
15:39
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24
Now Playing