PL Update: Leeds down Forest in relegation scrap
Jon Champion and the chaps analyze Leeds' impressive 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest to give Daniel Farke's side a nine-point gap from them and the relegation zone.
Jon Champion and the chaps analyze Leeds' impressive 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest to give Daniel Farke's side a nine-point gap from them and the relegation zone.
It's an exquisite finish from Jayden Bogle given the pressure he was under as the 25-year-old brings Elland Road to its feet with Leeds' opener against Nottingham Forest.
It's a shocking result early in the first half at Elland Road as Noah Okafor is found in front of goal for a simple finish to give Leeds a 2-0 advantage over Nottingham Forest.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in the goals with a clinical finish to make it 3-0 for Leeds against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.
Lorenzo Lucca scores on his Nottingham Forest debut with a towering header to reduce his side's deficit to Leeds to 3-1.
Watch full-match highlights from Nottingham Forest's showdown with Leeds United at Elland Road in Matchweek 25.
Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare gives you a closer look into his footballing journey during the African Cup of Nations with some friends.
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers talks about his impressive season so far, putting up meaningful stats, the next in his evolution and more.
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 24.