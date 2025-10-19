Latest News
Lowe Down: Man United's win is a 'turning point'
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Robbie Mustoe's most pressing questions from Matchweek 8, including her thoughts on Ruben Amorim's statement win at Anfield, Liverpool's skid, and Postecoglou's firing, and more.
PL Update: Man United make a statement at Anfield
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe look back on a memorable Sunday that saw Manchester United stun Liverpool in a rare win at Anfield and Aston Villa comeback to defeat Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Slot: ‘Everyone is giving it all’ amid slump
Arne Slot shares his thoughts on Liverpool's heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Amorim reacts to dramatic win over Liverpool
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim assesses his team's performance on a historic day at Anfield.
Van Dijk: Liverpool must stick together
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk discusses what went wrong for the Reds in a 2-1 loss to Manchester United, the club's fourth-consecutive loss in all competitions.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Man United Matchweek 8
Relive full-match highlights from Manchester United's visit to Merseyside to take on Liverpool at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Maguire: Win over Anfield a ‘long time coming’
Manchester United's man of the hour Harry Maguire reflects on his side's statement win against Liverpool at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Maguire’s heroics lift Man United past Liverpool
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester United's stunning and historic win against Liverpool at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Maguire’s header gives Man United 2-1 lead v. Reds
Bruno Fernandes' exquisite lob into the box finds the head of Harry Maguire, who makes no mistake from close range to give Manchester United a 2-1 lead over Liverpool just minutes after the Reds' equalizer.