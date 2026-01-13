 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Bailey Maupin scores 19 and No. 17 Texas Tech women beat Houston 71-59 for 19th straight win
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Seton Hall
Reed and Demary power No. 3 UConn to a 69-64 win over No. 25 Seton Hall in a Big East clash
NCAA Basketball: Georgetown at Creighton
Swartz, Creighton defeat Georgetown 86-83 in OT

Top Clips

nbc_nba_porvsgsw_260113.jpg
Highlights: Warriors dominate Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_porvsgsw_digitalhit_260113.jpg
Warriors ‘shot with confidence’ against Blazers
nbc_nba_westoutlook_260113.jpg
Western Conference outlook: Rockets disappointing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Bailey Maupin scores 19 and No. 17 Texas Tech women beat Houston 71-59 for 19th straight win
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Seton Hall
Reed and Demary power No. 3 UConn to a 69-64 win over No. 25 Seton Hall in a Big East clash
NCAA Basketball: Georgetown at Creighton
Swartz, Creighton defeat Georgetown 86-83 in OT

Top Clips

nbc_nba_porvsgsw_260113.jpg
Highlights: Warriors dominate Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_porvsgsw_digitalhit_260113.jpg
Warriors ‘shot with confidence’ against Blazers
nbc_nba_westoutlook_260113.jpg
Western Conference outlook: Rockets disappointing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueLiverpool FCFacundo Barcelo

Facundo
Barcelo

Latest News

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal live: Stream League Cup semifinal, TV channel, team news, prediction
Cameroon v Morocco - Quarter-final - Africa Cup Of Nations
How to watch Nigeria vs Morocco live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Ivory Coast vs Egypt Quarter Final - 2025 Africa Cup Of Nations
How to watch Senegal vs Egypt live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Newcastle United v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg
Newcastle 0-2 Manchester City: Semenyo, Cherki topple League Cup holders in semifinal first leg
Newcastle United v Fulham - Carabao Cup Quarter Final
League Cup 2025-26: How to watch, semifinal schedule, fixtures, results, dates
Manchester United - Trafford Training Centre - Tuesday 13th January
Should Michael Carrick become the next permanent Manchester United manager?
Liverpool v Barnsley - Emirates FA Cup Third Round
Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley: Reds turn on the style to set up Brighton visit
FBL-ENG-FACUP-MAN CITY-EXETER
Premier League transfers, January 2026: Confirmed ins and outs for all 20 clubs
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Crystal Palace FA Cup Trophy Parade & Celebrations
FA Cup history: List of FA Cup winners, finals and who has won the most FA Cups?
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 21
January 13, 2026 01:17 PM
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 21.
Up Next
netbusters_david_copy.jpg
25:49
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 21
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top10ofseasonsofar_260113.jpg
3:05
Top 10 goals of the season through Matchweek 21
Now Playing
nbc_pl_updatev2_260108.jpg
19:38
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool ends in scrappy draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_260108.jpg
5:53
Lowe Down: Gyokeres is the ‘weak link’ for Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top25of2025v2_260108.jpg
24:43
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2025
Now Playing
nbc_pl_artetaintv_260108.jpg
3:45
Arteta: Arsenal ‘lacked quality’ in front of goal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_slotintv_260108.jpg
11:13
Slot ‘fears the worst’ for Bradley after injury
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw21allgoals_260108.jpg
11:59
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 21
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arslivpostgame_260108.jpg
4:32
Arsenal ‘a little flat’ in draw with Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsliv_260108.jpg
8:43
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Liverpool Matchweek 21
Now Playing