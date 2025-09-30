 Skip navigation
MLB: Wildcard-Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers
Yoshinobu Yamamoto shines as Dodgers sweep Reds to reach NL Division Series
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars
Start to the NHL season is crucial for players on the Olympic bubble
Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 2
Yankees edge rival Red Sox 4-3 to send AL Wild Card Series to decisive Game 3

nbc_nba_thisyearsindy_251001.jpg
Hawks, Magic capable of being this year’s Pacers
nbc_golf_lotter1_251001.jpg
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_rexlavclipSDR_251001.jpg
Will Tiger be U.S. captain for 46th Ryder Cup?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_nba_thisyearsindy_251001.jpg
Hawks, Magic capable of being this year’s Pacers
nbc_golf_lotter1_251001.jpg
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_rexlavclipSDR_251001.jpg
Will Tiger be U.S. captain for 46th Ryder Cup?

Premier League

George
Earthy

Latest News

FBL-EUR-C1-ATALANTA-BRUGGE
UEFA Champions League league phase schedule: Fixtures, dates, kick off times, full details
Arsenal FC v Olympiacos FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2
Arsenal 2-0 Olympiacos: No problem for Gunners in Champions League win
Galatasaray A.S. v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 table — Standings for the UCL league phase
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Galatasaray A.S. v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2
Hugo Ekitike injury news — Liverpool striker suffers leg injury in Champions League
FBL-ENG-PR-CRYSTAL PALACE-LIVERPOOL
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Arsenal FC v West Ham United FC - Premier League
How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham FC - Premier League
How to watch Bournemouth vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Manchester City FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League
How to watch Manchester United vs Sunderland live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Galatasaray-v-Liverpool-UCL
Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool boss on Champions League loss at Gala, injuries to Alisson and Ekitike
Adams talks USMNT's expectations for World Cup
September 30, 2025 03:20 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe are joined by USMNT and Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams in a special edition of The 2 Robbies Podcast to discuss the New York native's experience at Bournemouth, the World Cup, and more.
