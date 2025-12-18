Latest News
Aston Villa can keep momentum going v. Man United
Joe Prince-Wright, Nicholas Mendola and Andy Edwards break down how a "surging" Aston Villa team can keep trending in the right direction when they play against Manchester United in their next match.
Up Next
Aston Villa can keep momentum going v. Man United
Aston Villa can keep momentum going v. Man United
Joe Prince-Wright, Nicholas Mendola and Andy Edwards break down how a "surging" Aston Villa team can keep trending in the right direction when they play against Manchester United in their next match.
PL title race heats up during festive fixtures
PL title race heats up during festive fixtures
The PST crew breaks down the top storylines heading into the festive fixtures of the Premier League, including how Arsenal and Man City will be the teams to watch as the title race heats up.
Can Everton make most of Arsenal’s injury woes?
Can Everton make most of Arsenal's injury woes?
The Pro Soccer Talk crew dives into Everton's upcoming match against Arsenal, highlighting how the Toffees can take advantage of a Gunners team that has not been as clinical in recent weeks.
LIV have ‘too many good players’ to not win v. TOT
LIV have 'too many good players' to not win v. TOT
The Pro Soccer Talk crew unpacks the upcoming "Big Six" clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, detailing how an underwhelming Liverpool side should get the job done against a struggling Spurs team.
Saka speaks on his evolution and growth
Saka speaks on his evolution and growth
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka sits down with Joe Prince-Wright about embracing his role as a leader, what he's aiming to accomplish in his career and his love for the Boston Celtics.
PL RAW: Sunderland take fiery Tyne-Wear derby
PL RAW: Sunderland take fiery Tyne-Wear derby
Soak in the sights and sounds from the Stadium of Light during Sunderland's stunning win against Newcastle in Matchweek 16.
10 Premier League stars on show at AFCON 2025
10 Premier League stars on show at AFCON 2025
Check out these 10 Premier League stars that will light up the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations!
Leeds’ tactical changes leads to an uptick in form
Leeds’ tactical changes leads to an uptick in form
The Generation xG crew takes a closer look at how Daniel Farke's tactical tweaks have made Leeds a more formidable side in recent weeks as they look to survive their fight against relegation.
How Sunderland triumphed against Newcastle
How Sunderland triumphed against Newcastle
The Generation xG crew examines how Sunderland were able to stifle Newcastle in a monumental victory in the Tyne-Wear Derby.