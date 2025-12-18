 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
nbc_roto_favebowlbets_251210.jpg
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule for the start of bowl season.
2026 NAAB Awards Show Finalists_06_MOY.jpg
Finalists Selected for the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Man of the Year

Top Clips

nbc_nba_butlervphx_251219.jpg
Highlights: Butler, GSW fall short against Suns
nbc_nba_lalutah_doncic_251218(2).jpg
Highlights: Doncic powers Lakers past Jazz
nbc_nba_denverorl_jokicmurray_251218(2).jpg
HLs: Jokic, Murray lead Nuggets to win vs. Magic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
nbc_roto_favebowlbets_251210.jpg
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule for the start of bowl season.
2026 NAAB Awards Show Finalists_06_MOY.jpg
Finalists Selected for the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Man of the Year

Top Clips

nbc_nba_butlervphx_251219.jpg
Highlights: Butler, GSW fall short against Suns
nbc_nba_lalutah_doncic_251218(2).jpg
Highlights: Doncic powers Lakers past Jazz
nbc_nba_denverorl_jokicmurray_251218(2).jpg
HLs: Jokic, Murray lead Nuggets to win vs. Magic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueCrystal PalaceGeorge King

George
King

Latest News

nbc_pl_livsun_talbigoal_251203.jpg
Which Premier League players have joined their nations for the Africa Cup of Nations?
Chelsea v Everton - Premier League
Premier League Festive Fixtures preview: How to watch live, predictions, key games
Manchester City v Leeds United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Newcastle United FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Bukayo Saka on Arsenal’s title hopes, being a leader, his growth and inspiring the next generation
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Chelsea v Everton - Premier League
How to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Manchester City v Everton - Premier League
How to watch Manchester City vs West Ham live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Newcastle United v Fulham - Carabao Cup Quarter Final
League Cup 2025-26 quarterfinal schedule, fixtures, results, dates
Bournemouth v Real Sociedad - Pre-Season Friendly
Premier League injury news for 2025-26 season: Latest injuries, club-by-club updates, suspensions
Aston Villa can keep momentum going v. Man United
December 18, 2025 12:48 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nicholas Mendola and Andy Edwards break down how a "surging" Aston Villa team can keep trending in the right direction when they play against Manchester United in their next match.
Up Next
nbc_pst_avlmu_251218.jpg
12:01
Aston Villa can keep momentum going v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pst_festivepredictions_251218.jpg
9:27
PL title race heats up during festive fixtures
Now Playing
nbc_pst_evears_251218.jpg
9:40
Can Everton make most of Arsenal’s injury woes?
Now Playing
nbc_pst_totliv_251218.jpg
11:44
LIV have ‘too many good players’ to not win v. TOT
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sakaintv_251217.jpg
7:36
Saka speaks on his evolution and growth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plrawsun_251216.jpg
7:07
PL RAW: Sunderland take fiery Tyne-Wear derby
Now Playing
nbc_pl_10plstarsafcon25_251216.jpg
2:58
10 Premier League stars on show at AFCON 2025
Now Playing
nbc_pl_generationxglee_251216.jpg
7:38
Leeds’ tactical changes leads to an uptick in form
Now Playing
nbc_pl_generationxgsunwin_251216.jpg
8:25
How Sunderland triumphed against Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbieswhuavl_251216.jpg
5:05
‘The Morgan Rogers Show’ leads Villa to contention
Now Playing