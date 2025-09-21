 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301
Winners, losers from New Hampshire Cup playoff race won by Ryan Blaney
WNBA: Playoffs-Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx
Williams scores 23 as Lynx win Game 1 of semifinals over Mercury 82-69
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Giants vs. Chiefs in Week 3

nbc_nfl_week4snflookahead_250922.jpg
Week 4 vs. Cowboys will be ‘personal’ for Parsons
nbc_nfl_backup2ndchapqbs_250922.jpg
Backup QBs Mariota, Jones, Wentz earn Week 3 wins
nbc_nfl_indjonesdisc_250922.jpg
Jones is winning the team and the town over in IND

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier League

Gustavo
Nunes

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League
Arsenal vs Manchester City player ratings: Who starred in huge showdown?
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Everton FC - Premier League
League Cup 2025-26 third round schedule, fixtures, results, dates
FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-MAN CITY
Mikel Arteta on Arsenal draw Manchester City — ‘We completely dominated them’ apart from Haaland goal
Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League
Pep Guardiola on Manchester City draw with Arsenal — ‘They were better and we were incredibly tired’
Liverpool v Everton - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Manchester United v ACF Fiorentina - Pre-Season Friendly
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
TOPSHOT-FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-MAN CITY
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League
Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City: Gunners break through for late point
Udinese Calcio v AC Milan - Serie A
Serie A 2025-26 season — Schedule, leading scorers, table, USMNT players
Tottenham Hotspur Europa League Winners Parade
List of Europa League and UEFA Cup winners, all-time finals
PL Update: Arsenal salvage point against Man City
September 21, 2025 06:33 PM
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps analyze an action-packed Sunday slate that saw Arsenal squeeze out a point against Manchester City, Newcastle struggle for a point at Bournemouth and 10-man Sunderland earn a point from Villa.
