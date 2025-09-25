 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Florida State at Virginia
Virginia outlasts No. 8 Florida State 46-38 in second overtime
WNBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury
Sabally’s 23 points lead Mercury over Lynx 84-76 in Game 3 of WNBA semifinals
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_keeganbradleypresser_250926.jpg
Bradley: U.S. ‘has a plan’ for Ryder Cup Day 2
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250925.jpg
Donald: Fitzpatrick playing ‘scintillating golf’
nbc_golf_capgeminimomentsV2_250926.jpg
Rahm, Rose sink huge putts for Europe on Day 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier League

Hope
Thompson

Latest News

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League
Premier League injury news for 2025-26 season: Latest injuries, club-by-club updates, suspensions
Arsenal v Newcastle: Pre-Season Friendly
Premier League predictions for Week 6 of the 2025-26 season: Arsenal, Liverpool to be tested
Liverpool v Southampton - Carabao Cup Third Round
Giovanni Leoni injury update — Liverpool center back out for year with torn ACL
Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League
Cole Palmer injury update — Latest news as Enzo Maresca reveals timetable for Chelsea star’s groin injury
Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Liverpool FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Chelsea FC v Brighton & Hove Albion FC - Premier League
How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Everton FC v West Ham United FC - Premier League
How to watch Everton vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Real Betis V Nottingham Forest - Uefa Europa League
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League
How to watch Brentford vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Christie & Brooks tee it up in honor of Ryder Cup
September 25, 2025 01:52 PM
Bournemouth's Ryan Christie and David Brooks go head-to-head in a fun mix of golf, trivia and math to celebrate the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Up Next
nbc_pl_bournemouthrcfeature_250925.jpg
7:35
Christie & Brooks tee it up in honor of Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_plp_genxg_arsmc_250923.jpg
15:08
Man City ‘looked comfortable’ out of possession
Now Playing
nbc_plp_muchelsea_250923.jpg
14:51
Did Maresca overreact against Man United?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_supergab_250923.jpg
7:09
PL RAW: Martinelli scores dramatic late equalizer
Now Playing
nbc_pl_netbustersmw5_250923.jpg
25:34
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 5
Now Playing
nbc_plp_genxg_gravenberch_250923.jpg
7:30
Gravenberch was ‘world class’ against Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robs_potteremerypereira_250922.jpg
7:19
PL Managers ‘under pressure’ after Matchweek 5
Now Playing
GettyImages-2236399926_copy.jpg
9:17
Gravenberch ‘the whole package’ for Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robs_amorim_250922.jpg
10:10
Man United ‘forced the issue’ against Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robs_martinelli_250922.jpg
13:13
Should Arsenal have regrets about Man City draw?
Now Playing