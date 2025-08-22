 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
What to watch for in tonight’s NASCAR Cup race at Daytona International Speedway
NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola
Parker Kligerman drives Connor Zilisch’s car to win in NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona
Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova, Bryan brothers to be inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

nbc_nas_xfinitydayt_250822.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Daytona on The CW
nbc_pl_plupdate_250822.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea demolish West Ham
nbc_pl_whuchehlv2_250822.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Chelsea Matchweek 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier League

Hubert
Graczyk

Latest News

Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Round of 16-Chelsea FC at SL Benfica
Cole Palmer injury update: Enzo Maresca says Chelsea star not 100 percent, removal precautionary
Manchester City FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier League
Premier League injury news, 2025-26 season: Club-by-club injuries, suspensions, latest updates
West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League
West Ham 1-5 Chelsea: Pedro powers Blues in comeback rout
Tottenham Hotspur Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Super Cup 2025
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Teams, standings for the new season
FBL-ENG-PR-NOTTINGHAM FOREST-LEICESTER
Nuno Espirito Santo headed out of Nottingham Forest? Manager acknowledges ‘not good’ relationship with owner
Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Final-Chelsea FC at Paris Saint-Germain
Premier League transfers: Ins and outs for all 20 clubs in the 2025 summer window
Liverpool v Bournemouth - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Manchester City FC v Wydad AC: Group G - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
How to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Nottingham Forest v Brentford - Premier League
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
PL Update: Chelsea demolish West Ham
August 22, 2025 06:25 PM
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham analyze West Ham's poor performance in a 5-1 loss to Chelsea in the first fixture of Matchweek 2.
