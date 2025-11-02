 Skip navigation
nbc_psnff_darnolddisc_251102.jpg
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Commanders vs. Seahawks in Week 9
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders
Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer becomes youngest NHL defenseman with multigoal game
Rolex Paris Masters 2025 - Day 7
Sinner reclaims No. 1 ranking after beating Auger-Aliassime in Paris Masters final

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_billschiefs_v2_251102.jpg
Bills showed they’re ‘right there’ with Chiefs win
nbc_psnff_midtermwardsv2_251103.jpg
Midseason awards: MVP, OPOY, OROY, COTY, DPOY
SNF_preview_week_10_raw.jpg
PIT will be ‘energized’ in Week 10 vs. LAC

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
nbc_psnff_darnolddisc_251102.jpg
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Commanders vs. Seahawks in Week 9
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders
Islanders' Matthew Schaefer becomes youngest NHL defenseman with multigoal game
Rolex Paris Masters 2025 - Day 7
Sinner reclaims No. 1 ranking after beating Auger-Aliassime in Paris Masters final

Top Clips

Bills showed they're 'right there' with Chiefs win
Bills showed they're 'right there' with Chiefs win
Midseason awards: MVP, OPOY, OROY, COTY, DPOY
Midseason awards: MVP, OPOY, OROY, COTY, DPOY
SNF_preview_week_10_raw.jpg
PIT will be 'energized' in Week 10 vs. LAC

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Ibrahim
Sangare

Latest News

Manchester City v Bournemouth - Premier League
Manchester City 3-1 Bournemouth: Haaland does it again as Man City go 2nd behind Arsenal
Manchester City v Bournemouth - Premier League
Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after Haaland’s brace beats Bournemouth?
Manchester City FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-ASTON VILLA
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Manchester City v Everton - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Manchester City v Everton - Premier League
Erling Haaland career goals, video highlights, season and career stats, Premier League records
West Ham United v Newcastle United - Premier League
West Ham 3-1 Newcastle: Hammers come from behind to snap winless skid
Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup Final
USMNT, American history in the Premier League: Stats, pioneers, trivia
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Fourth Round
Wolves fire Vitor Pereira after 10-game winless start
Liverpool v Aston Villa - Premier League
Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool manager speaks after Reds snap losing skid
Lowe Down: 'I was disappointed for Thomas Frank'
November 2, 2025 03:21 PM
Rebecca Lowe answers Gary Neville's and Lee Dixon's most pressing questions from Matchweek 10, including her thoughts on the state of Spurs under Thomas Frank, Erling Haaland's dominance, Wolves' next manager, and more.
nbc_pl_lowedown_251102.jpg
5:37
Lowe Down: ‘I was disappointed for Thomas Frank’
nbc_pl_plupdate_251102.jpg
8:15
PL Update: Haaland, City pick apart Cherries
nbc_pl_forcefeeding_251102.jpg
3:54
Neville, Dixon try different American foods
nbc_pl_pepintvw_251102.jpg
3:05
Guardiola shares takeaways from win v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_haalandintvw_251102.jpg
1:53
Haaland discusses importance of win over Cherries
nbc_pl_mcboustudioreax_251102.jpg
2:06
Can Haaland, Man City put pressure on Arsenal?
nbc_pl_mcvbouehl_251102.jpg
14:59
Extended HLs: Man City v. Bournemouth Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_mcthirdgoal_251102.jpg
1:15
O’Reilly slots home Man City’s third v. Cherries
nbc_pl_mcsecondgoal_251102.jpg
1:25
Haaland’s brace gives Man City lead v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_boufirstgoal_251102.jpg
2:00
Adams nets Bournemouth’s equalizer against City
