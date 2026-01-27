 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Butler at St. John
No. 25 St. John’s routs Butler 92-70 for 7th straight win
NCAA Womens Basketball: Xavier at UConn
Ziebell leads UConn to 50th consecutive Big East regular-season victory, beating Xavier 97-39
NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
Weather forecast, weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_xavuconn_v2_260128.jpg
Highlights: No. 1 UConn demolishes Xavier
nbc_cbb_uconnstrongcomp_260128.jpg
HLs: Strong drops 25 in blowout win vs. Xavier
nbc_cbb_uconnziebellcomp_260128.jpg
HLs: UConn’s Ziebell ERUPTS with ten 3-pointers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Butler at St. John
No. 25 St. John’s routs Butler 92-70 for 7th straight win
NCAA Womens Basketball: Xavier at UConn
Ziebell leads UConn to 50th consecutive Big East regular-season victory, beating Xavier 97-39
NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
Weather forecast, weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_xavuconn_v2_260128.jpg
Highlights: No. 1 UConn demolishes Xavier
nbc_cbb_uconnstrongcomp_260128.jpg
HLs: Strong drops 25 in blowout win vs. Xavier
nbc_cbb_uconnziebellcomp_260128.jpg
HLs: UConn’s Ziebell ERUPTS with ten 3-pointers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueArsenal FCIfe Ibrahim

Ife
Ibrahim

Latest News

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
UEFA Champions League league phase schedule: Fixtures, dates, kick off times, full details
Paris Saint Germain v Newcastle United - UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 final table — Standings for the UCL league phase
Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs through to Champions League round of 16
FBL-EUR-C1-NAPOLI-CHELSEA
Napoli 2-3 Chelsea: Joao Pedro powers Blues to Champions League round of 16
Manchester City v Galatasaray A.S. - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8
Manchester City 2-0 Galatasaray: Haaland, Cherki goals secure top-eight finish
Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Quarterfinal-Borussia Dortmund at Real Madrid C.F.
Who are the UEFA Champions League all-time scoring leaders? Kane, Mbappe, Haaland, Griezmann climb
Liverpool v Qarabag - UEFA Champions League - League Phase - Anfield
Liverpool 6-0 Qarabag: Rampant Reds clinch top-eight place in Champions League
Chelsea v FC Internazionale - Pre-Season Friendly
Raheem Sterling leaves Chelsea, becomes free agent — Where could he go?
Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Premier League injury news for 2025-26 season: Latest injuries, club-by-club updates, suspensions
AFC Bournemouth Unveil New Signing Rayan
Premier League transfers, January 2026: Confirmed ins and outs for all 20 clubs
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 23
January 27, 2026 11:02 AM
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 23.
Up Next
nbc_pl_netbusters_260127.jpg
25:52
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 23
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxarspoorattack_260127.jpg
5:05
Examining Arsenal’s poor attack against Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shockmuars_260127.jpg
8:04
PL RAW: Man United stun Arsenal at the Emirates
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxmutacticsagainstars_260127.jpg
8:03
Analyzing Man United’s tactics against Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_spursusafeature_260127.jpg
2:54
American fans ‘feel special’ representing Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw26allgoals_260126.jpg
15:28
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 23
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evelee_260126.jpg
9:23
Extended HLs: Everton v. Leeds United Matchweek 23
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evegoal1_260126.jpg
1:13
Barry blasts Everton level with Leeds United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_leegoal1_260126.jpg
1:33
Justin slots home Leeds’ opener against Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_olypromotion_260125.jpg
1:16
Earle, Howard ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics
Now Playing