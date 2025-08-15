Latest News
Highlights: Semenyo scores two goals v. Liverpool
Relive Antoine Semenyo's superb game against Liverpool at Anfield, where the Bournemouth forward put two goals in the back of the net during Matchweek 1.
Up Next
Highlights: Semenyo scores two goals v. Liverpool
Highlights: Semenyo scores two goals v. Liverpool
Relive Antoine Semenyo's superb game against Liverpool at Anfield, where the Bournemouth forward put two goals in the back of the net during Matchweek 1.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Bournemouth Matchweek 1
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Bournemouth Matchweek 1
Watch the extended highlights from Liverpool’s dramatic and emotional showdown with Bournemouth at Anfield, the first match of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
PL title and relegation picks for 2025-26
PL title and relegation picks for 2025-26
Tim Howard, Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle give their relegation, top four and title picks for the 2025-26 Premier League season.
PL Update: Liverpool rally on emotional day
PL Update: Liverpool rally on emotional day
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss Liverpool’s dramatic Matchweek 1 win against Bournemouth, which included a tribute to Diogo Jota and an impressive comeback at Anfield.
Titles are ‘the standard’ for Liverpool, Alisson
Titles are 'the standard' for Liverpool, Alisson
Alisson stops by the desk after Liverpool's wild Matchweek 1 win over Bournemouth to discuss the team's adjustments to new players and the difficulty of repeating as Premier League champions.
Iraola: Bournemouth did ‘good things’ v. Liverpool
Iraola: Bournemouth did 'good things' v. Liverpool
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola discusses his side's loss to Liverpool, explaining how the Cherries did many positive things despite not picking up the desired result.
Gakpo: Liverpool can ‘build on’ Matchweek 1 win
Gakpo: Liverpool can 'build on' Matchweek 1 win
Cody Gakpo breaks down Liverpool's Matchweek 1 win against Bournemouth and explains why the Reds showed many encouraging signs during a dramatic comeback.
Slot reflects on Liverpool’s moving comeback win
Slot reflects on Liverpool's moving comeback win
Liverpool manager Arne Slot unpacks his side's 2-4 win over Bournemouth, including how the team was able to come back and the emotions in Anfield following a tribute to Diogo Jota.
‘Emotional night’ for Liverpool’s dramatic win
'Emotional night' for Liverpool's dramatic win
The desk pitch side reacts to Liverpool's 4-2 win against Bournemouth on opening day of the Premier League season.