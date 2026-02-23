 Skip navigation
White scores 23 as No. 14 Kansas rebounds with 69-56 win over No. 5 Houston
Seth Trimble scores a career-high 30 points as No. 18 UNC holds off No. 24 Louisville 77-74
WNBA reportedly says March 10 deadline needed for new CBA to avoid delaying May 8 season start

Spurs ‘showed what they are made of’ vs. Pistons
Smith Jr. focusing on the little things for HOU
Smith Jr. powers Rockets to bounce back win vs UTA

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Jack Moorhouse

Jack
Moorhouse

Latest News

Everton v Manchester United - Premier League
Everton 0-1 Manchester United: Sesko, Mbeumo team up to grab three points
Everton v Manchester United - Premier League
Michael Carrick speaks on Manchester United win at Everton, Sesko as a sub, Cunha, Lammens displays
Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot race?
Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League
Arsenal and Manchester City are each others’ main quadruple obstacles — Who will win more trophies?
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Aston Villa FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League
Why Viktor Gyokeres can be the difference for Arsenal in title race
UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Round of 16 Draw
When is the UEFA Champions League last 16 draw? How to watch live, details, bracket, possible draws, time
Real Madrid CF v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports
UEFA Champions League knockout phase, playoff schedule: Fixtures, dates, kick off times, full details
Premier League Mornings Live - Nashville - Premier League Mornings Live
Premier League Fan Fest heading to Tampa Bay in April 2026
PL Update: Sesko guides Man United past Everton
February 23, 2026 07:53 PM
Joe Speight, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux analyze Manchester United's narrow 1-0 victory against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium to jump to fourth in the table after Matchweek 27.
