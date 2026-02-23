Latest News
PL Update: Sesko guides Man United past Everton
Joe Speight, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux analyze Manchester United's narrow 1-0 victory against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium to jump to fourth in the table after Matchweek 27.
Up Next
PL Update: Sesko guides Man United past Everton
PL Update: Sesko guides Man United past Everton
Joe Speight, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux analyze Manchester United's narrow 1-0 victory against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium to jump to fourth in the table after Matchweek 27.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 27
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 27
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 27 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Sesko slots home Man United’s opener v. Everton
Sesko slots home Man United's opener v. Everton
Matheus Cunha's sensational ball puts Bryan Mbeumo into space and Mbeumo finds Benjamin Sesko in front of goal for a clinical finish past Jordan Pickford to give Manchester United a 1-0 lead over Everton.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Man United Matchweek 27
Extended HLs: Everton v. Man United Matchweek 27
Watch full-match highlights from Manchester United's visit to Hill Dickinson Stadium to take on Everton in Matchweek 27.
Celebrating ‘PL royalty’ Milner for new record
Celebrating 'PL royalty' Milner for new record
Robbie Earle picks out James Milner as his underappreciated performer of the week after he broke the Premier League appearances record (654) this past weekend for Brighton.
O’Reilly is a ‘brilliant’ part of Man City’s squad
O'Reilly is a 'brilliant' part of Man City's squad
Robbie Mustoe explains why Manchester City midfielder Nico O'Reilly is his underappreciated performer of the week following his statement brace against Newcastle.
Gyokeres reflects on ‘great day’ at Spurs
Gyokeres reflects on 'great day' at Spurs
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres following his brace for the Gunners in a 4-1 win against Spurs.
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Arsenal Matchweek 27
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Arsenal Matchweek 27
Relive full-match highlights from Arsenal's showdown with North London rivals Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 27.
Eze blasts Arsenal in front of Spurs
Eze blasts Arsenal in front of Spurs
Eberechi Eze scores his first goal since the last North London Derby with a clinical finish from close range to give the Gunners a 1-0 lead against Spurs.