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Top 10 Premier League goals of March 2026
Relive 10 of the best Premier League goals from the month of March in the 2025-26 season.
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Top 10 Premier League goals of March 2026
Top 10 Premier League goals of March 2026
Relive 10 of the best Premier League goals from the month of March in the 2025-26 season.
Everton exploit Chelsea’s ‘fragility’ in 3-0 rout
Everton exploit Chelsea's 'fragility' in 3-0 rout
The Generation xG crew examines how the Toffees "pounced" on Chelsea's defensive vulnerabilities at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Moyes reflects on ‘brilliant’ return to Everton
Moyes reflects on 'brilliant' return to Everton
Leon Osman catches up with Everton manager David Moyes to take a trip down memory lane with his former gaffer.
Analyzing Spurs’ lackluster showing against Forest
Analyzing Spurs' lackluster showing against Forest
The Generation xG crew takes a closer look at what went wrong for Spurs in a critical loss to Nottingham Forest at home in Matchweek 31.
Earle ‘shocked at the performance’ by Spurs
Earle 'shocked at the performance' by Spurs
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe are still in disbelief after watching Spurs drop the ball against Nottingham Forest in a must-win match in Matchweek 31.
Arsenal ‘didn’t lay a glove’ on Man City
Arsenal 'didn't lay a glove' on Man City
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Manchester City's 2-0 win against Arsenal in the League Cup final at Wembley this past weekend.
Rosenior, Slot feeling immense pressure to deliver
Rosenior, Slot feeling immense pressure to deliver
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Liam Rosenior's statua at Chelsea following four-straight defeats and wonder if he and Arne Slot are feeling the heat of qualifying for the Champions League.
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 31
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 31
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 31.
PL RAW: Forest stun relegation rivals Spurs
PL RAW: Forest stun relegation rivals Spurs
Enjoy the sights and sounds from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Nottingham Forest took the relegation battle to Spurs in a 3-0 romp in Matchweek 31.