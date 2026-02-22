Latest News
Celebrating 'PL royalty' Milner for new record
Robbie Earle picks out James Milner as his underappreciated performer of the week after he broke the Premier League appearances record (654) this past weekend for Brighton.
O’Reilly is a ‘brilliant’ part of Man City’s squad
Robbie Mustoe explains why Manchester City midfielder Nico O'Reilly is his underappreciated performer of the week following his statement brace against Newcastle.
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Arsenal Matchweek 27
Relive full-match highlights from Arsenal's showdown with North London rivals Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 27.
Eze blasts Arsenal in front of Spurs
Eberechi Eze scores his first goal since the last North London Derby with a clinical finish from close range to give the Gunners a 1-0 lead against Spurs.
Gyokeres powers Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Spurs
It's a real striker's goal from Viktor Gyokeres as he takes a touch before firing his effort into the corner of the goal to give Arsenal a 2-1 lead against Spurs.
Kolo Muani fires Spurs level with Arsenal
Declan Rice's poor giveaway results in Randal Kolo Muani scoring his first goal of the season to bring Spurs back to level terms with Arsenal.
Eze’s brace gives Arsenal 3-1 lead against Spurs
Make that five goals this season against Spurs for Eberechi Eze, who scores his second of the day to give the Gunners a two-goal cushion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Gyokeres smashes Arsenal 4-1 ahead of Spurs
Viktor Gyokeres makes it a double as Arsenal continue to cruise at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a 4-1 lead.
Extended HLs: Forest v. Liverpool Matchweek 27
Relive full-match highlights from Liverpool's trip to the Midlands to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.