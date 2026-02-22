 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR: Autotrader 400
Tyler Reddick wins at Atlanta to give Michael Jordan second straight NASCAR Cup victory
NASCAR: Autotrader 400
What Drivers Said after Atlanta Cup race won by Tyler Reddick, team owner Michael Jordan
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 22 Women's Wisconsin at UCLA
UCLA rolls past Wisconsin 80-60, celebrates first outright Big Ten title with 21st win in a row

Top Clips

nbc_nba_boslal_digitalhit_260222.jpg
Celtics frustrate Lakers with defensive pressure
nbc_nba_pritchardcomp_260222.jpg
Highlights: Pritchard puts on show against Lakers
nbc_nba_pritchardintv_260222.jpg
Pritchard’s 30-point night lead Celtics to victory

James
Wilson

Latest News

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal player of the match: Who ran the show in the north London derby?
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League
Arsenal steady the ship, but far from perfect, as Mikel Arteta embraces all-out attack
Chelsea FC v Everton FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Arsenal: Eze, Gyokeres ooze class in North London derby rout
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League
North London derby player ratings: Easy to see how Arsenal made easy work of Spurs
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League
Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal boss say after North London derby rout of Spurs?
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League
Igor Tudor reaction — What did interim Spurs boss say after debut defeat to Arsenal?
Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot race?
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool - Premier League
Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after smash-and-grab win at Nottingham Forest?
Celebrating 'PL royalty' Milner for new record
February 22, 2026 04:08 PM
Robbie Earle picks out James Milner as his underappreciated performer of the week after he broke the Premier League appearances record (654) this past weekend for Brighton.
