Diarra redirects van Dijk's header for Reds lead
Virgil van Dijk's header ricochets off Habib Diarra and into the back of the net to give Liverpool a late lead over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Liverpool Matchweek 26
Watch full-match highlights from Liverpool's visit south to the Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland in Matchweek 26.
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Wolves MWK 26
Look back on full-match highlights from Wolves' relegation scrap with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Matchweek 26.
Hinshelwood’s own goal gifts Villa late lead
It's heartbreak for Brighton as Jack Hinshelwood ends up putting the ball into his own net to give Aston Villa a late lead at Villa Park.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Brighton Matchweek 26
Enjoy full-match highlights from Aston Villa's showdown with Brighton at Villa Park in Matchweek 26.
Strand Larsen nets Palace’s opener against Burnley
Jorgen Strand Larsen scores his first goal since signing for Crystal Palace last month to give his side a 1-0 lead against Burnley at Selhurst Park.
Strand Larsen’s brace doubles Palace’s lead
Jorgen Strand Larsen bags a first-half brace for Crystal Palace to double their advantage over Burnley at Selhurst Park.
Hannibal fires Burnley on the board against Palace
Burnley pull a goal back thanks to Hannibal Mejbri's powerful strike to make it 2-1 in favor of Crystal Palace.
Anthony drills Burnley level at 2-2 with Palace
Lesley Ugochukwu does well to win the ball back in midfield before setting up Jaidon Anthony for a lovely finish to bring Burnley back to level terms with Crystal Palace.