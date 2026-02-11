 Skip navigation
Georgetown v DePaul
Benson, Maclin lead DePaul over Creighton, 72-71
NCAA Basketball: Providence at Seton Hall
Clark scores 31, Seton Hall beats Providence 87-80
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Betts scores 22 points and No. 2 UCLA stretches win streak to 18 games by overpowering MSU, 86-63

nbc_cbb_holtmannpostgameintv_260212.jpg
Holtmann: DePaul showed ‘great fight’ vs Creighton
depaullatewinbigeastphotovideothumbnail.jpg
HLs: DePaul earns very rare win over Creighton
nbc_nba_randlecomp_260211.jpg
Highlights: Randle notches 41 points on Portland

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier League

Jamie
Jones

Leeds United v Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Sean Dyche sacked by Nottingham Forest — Where do the Tricky Trees go from here?
Chelsea Training and Press Conference
Premier League managers: Current bosses, all-time coaches records
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Thomas Frank sacked — What now for relegation-threatened Spurs?
Brentford v Burnley - Premier League
How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
FBL-ENG-PR-SUNDERLAND-LIVERPOOL
Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after scrappy win vs Sunderland?
Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Emirates Stadium
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Manchester City v Fulham - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Aston Villa 1-0 Brighton: Late own goal the difference as Milner makes Premier League history
Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Nottingham Forest 0-0 Wolves: 10-save Jose Sa fights through the Tricky Trees
FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-FULHAM
Manchester City 3-0 Fulham: Semenyo, Haaland make short work of Cottagers
Diarra redirects van Dijk's header for Reds lead
February 11, 2026 04:48 PM
Virgil van Dijk's header ricochets off Habib Diarra and into the back of the net to give Liverpool a late lead over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
nbc_pl_livgoalone_260211.jpg
1:03
Diarra redirects van Dijk’s header for Reds lead
nbc_pl_sunliv_260211.jpg
11:05
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Liverpool Matchweek 26
nbc_pl_not_wol_260211v2.jpg
8:11
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Wolves MWK 26
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_260211.jpg
1:16
Hinshelwood’s own goal gifts Villa late lead
nbc_pl_avlbhahl_260211.jpg
11:49
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Brighton Matchweek 26
nbc_pl_crystalgoal1_260211.jpg
1:22
Strand Larsen nets Palace’s opener against Burnley
nbc_pl_crystalgoal2_260211.jpg
1:21
Strand Larsen’s brace doubles Palace’s lead
nbc_pl_burnleygoal1_260211.jpg
1:06
Hannibal fires Burnley on the board against Palace
nbc_pl_burnleygoal2_260211.jpg
1:19
Anthony drills Burnley level at 2-2 with Palace
nbc_pl_burnleygoal3_260211.jpg
1:17
Lerma’s own goal gifts Burnley over Crystal Palace
