 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty
Breanna Stewart has 19 points in return from injury to lift New York to 81-79 win over Connecticut
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky
Aces secure WNBA playoff spot with a 79-74 victory over the Sky
MLB: San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners
Cal Raleigh hits 50th homer, joining Mickey Mantle as switch-hitters to reach mark

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_v2_250825.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool survive to down Newcastle
nbc_pl_mw2allgoals_v2_250825.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 2
nbc_roto_terrymclaurin_250825.jpg
Carter: McLaurin a ‘prime regression candidate’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty
Breanna Stewart has 19 points in return from injury to lift New York to 81-79 win over Connecticut
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky
Aces secure WNBA playoff spot with a 79-74 victory over the Sky
MLB: San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners
Cal Raleigh hits 50th homer, joining Mickey Mantle as switch-hitters to reach mark

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_v2_250825.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool survive to down Newcastle
nbc_pl_mw2allgoals_v2_250825.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 2
nbc_roto_terrymclaurin_250825.jpg
Carter: McLaurin a ‘prime regression candidate’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueJamie McDonnell

Jamie
McDonnell

Latest News

Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League
Newcastle 2-3 Liverpool: Teenage Ngumoha saves Reds after collapse vs 10-man Magpies
Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League - St James' Park
Arne Slot, Eddie Howe reaction to Liverpool rescuing win after 10-man Newcastle’s insane comeback
Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
US Sassuolo Calcio v SSC Napoli - Serie A
Serie A 2025-26 season — Schedule, leading scorers, table, USMNT players
Arsenal v Leeds United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
FBL-ENG-CHELSEA-AC MILAN
Premier League transfers: Ins and outs for all 20 clubs in the 2025 summer window
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v VfL Bochum 1848 - Bundesliga
Transfer news, rumors: Hincapie to Arsenal, Donnarumma to Manchester City
Arsenal v Leeds United - Premier League
Bukayo Saka injury latest update — Arsenal, England star suffers hamstring injury
Chelsea FC v West Ham United - Premier League
Transfer needs for all 20 Premier League teams in final week of the summer window
PL Update: Liverpool survive to down Newcastle
August 25, 2025 08:57 PM
Ahmed Fareed, Danny Higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's stunning 3-2 victory against 10-man Newcastle, and discuss the game-winning performance on 16-year-old sensation, Rio Ngumoha.
Up Next
nbc_pl_update_v2_250825.jpg
10:34
PL Update: Liverpool survive to down Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw2allgoals_v2_250825.jpg
15:51
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newliv_250825.jpg
13:34
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Liverpool Matchweek 2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_subtogoal_250825.jpg
6:01
Highlights: Ngumoha’s dramatic, game-winning debut
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sponsoredsegmentdiscussion_250825.jpg
2:22
Assessing Arsenal’s chances at winning the title
Now Playing
nbc_pl_slotintv_250825.jpg
2:35
Slot: Newcastle are ‘very difficult’ for Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ornpierohincapie_250825.jpg
2:20
Ornstein: Arsenal working on Hincapie transfer
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ornnunopostgame_250825.jpg
2:12
Forest, Nuno have an ‘uneasy relationship’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_howieintv_250825.jpg
2:24
Howe reflects on Newcastle’s ‘really painful’ loss
Now Playing
nbc_pl_vvdintv_250825.jpg
2:56
Van Dijk: Ngumoha had ‘dream debut’ for Liverpool
Now Playing