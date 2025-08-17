Latest News
Liverpool battle emotions, secure late win
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss the emotion that was felt at Anfield in the first match since Diogo Jota's death, the players who stood out in the Premier League season opener and more.
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss the emotion that was felt at Anfield in the first match since Diogo Jota's death, the players who stood out in the Premier League season opener and more.
Man United show promise despite loss to Arsenal
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss Manchester United's showing against Arsenal, explaining how the Red Devils made things "difficult" for the Gunners in a 1-0 defeat.
Arsenal start off strong, Man United show promise
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe host live from Old Trafford to break down a busy opening weekend to a brand new Premier League season.
Calafiori couldn’t ask for more against Man United
Riccardo Calafiori breaks down his deciding goal to lift Arsenal over Manchester United, why he’s “so happy” with the team’s result at Old Trafford and more.
Fernandes unpacks Man United’s loss to Arsenal
Bruno Fernandes reflects on Manchester United's showing in a losing effort against Arsenal, discussing how the team was able to control the game at points despite falling short to start the season.
Stellar defense makes Arsenal a ‘dangerous team’
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss Arsenal's defensive showing against Manchester United, praising the team's strategy and game management.
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Man United
Mikel Arteta joins the pitch side desk to discuss how Arsenal's new additions meshed with the team, why he's encouraged by the Gunners' showing and more.
United were ‘the better team’ in loss to Arsenal
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle offer positives for Manchester United's performance versus Arsenal despite the 1-0 loss.
Amorim: Man United were ‘not boring’ in loss
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim discusses his team's 1-0 loss to Arsenal at Old Trafford, explaining why he's happy with the Red Devils' effort in a defensive battle.