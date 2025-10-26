 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_snf_kraft59ydpass_251026.jpg
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Steelers vs. Packers in Week 8
TENNIS-ATP-SUI
Proud parents change flight plans to watch Brazilian teenager Fonseca win Swiss final
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Anaheim Ducks
Penguins forward Rickard Rakell to miss 6-8 weeks after undergoing hand surgery

Top Clips

nbc_simms_balchi_v2_251026.jpg
Ravens snap 4-game losing streak against the Bears
nbc_psnff_harrisonhof_251026.jpg
Harrison could be getting a call from Canton soon
nbc_psnff_garyintv_251026.jpg
Gary: GB ‘played good, collective ball’ vs. PIT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Latest News

Wrexham v Reading - Carabao Cup Third Round
League Cup 2025-26 fourth round schedule, fixtures, results, dates
Arsenal v Leeds United - Premier League
How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton live, League Cup: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-BRIGHTON
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Nottingham Forest FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Mikel Arteta reaction — Arsenal boss on win over Crystal Palace, William Saliba substitution
Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
US Cremonese v Atalanta BC - Serie A
Serie A table — Standings, leading scorers, USMNT players in Italy’s 2025-26 season
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Everton 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs make most of set pieces in big away win
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Thomas Frank reaction: What did Spurs boss say after heading three past Everton?
Real Madrid v Barcelona - La Liga
Real Madrid vs Barcelona player ratings — Jude Bellingham, Eder Militao star in El Clasico
Lowe Down: Is Liverpool's back-to-back dream over?
October 26, 2025 04:40 PM
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's most pressing questions from Matchweek 9, including her thoughts on Bournemouth's rise, Manchester United's improvement, Liverpool's slump, and more.
Up Next
GettyImages-2243291282_copy.jpg
5:13
Lowe Down: Is Liverpool’s back-to-back dream over?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_251026.jpg
10:44
PL Update: Arsenal top table as Man City stumble
Now Playing
nbc_pl_thomasfrank_251026.jpg
1:36
Frank ‘very happy’ with Spurs’ performance
Now Playing
nbc_pl_toteve_251026.jpg
9:48
Extended HLs: Everton v. Spurs Matchweek 9
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw9allgoals_251026.jpg
13:57
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 9
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postgamereax_251026.jpg
1:58
Spurs show top-four promise in win over Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totgoal3_251026.jpg
1:25
Sarr heads Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 up on Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totgoal2_251026.jpg
1:17
Van de Ven’s brace doubles Spurs’ lead v. Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bounottinghamforesthl_251026.jpg
8:35
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Forest Matchweek 9
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251026.jpg
1:26
Van de Ven’s header puts Spurs in front of Everton
Now Playing