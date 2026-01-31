 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Creighton
No. 2 UConn pulls away late in 1st half on way to 85-58 rout of struggling Creighton
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Arkansas
Oweh’s 24 points pace Kentucky in 85-77 win at No. 15 Arkansas
nbc_cbb_rutusc_260131.jpg
USC holds off Rutgers’ late rally, wins 78-75

Top Clips

nbc_nba_joel_highlight_260131v3.jpg
HLs: Embiid drops season-high 40 in Sixers win
nbc_sx_250recap_260131.jpg
Deegan scores the sweep in SX Houston
nbc_sx_450recap_260131.jpg
Webb disrupts 450 class in Houston for win

NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Creighton
No. 2 UConn pulls away late in 1st half on way to 85-58 rout of struggling Creighton
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Arkansas
Oweh’s 24 points pace Kentucky in 85-77 win at No. 15 Arkansas
nbc_cbb_rutusc_260131.jpg
USC holds off Rutgers’ late rally, wins 78-75

nbc_nba_joel_highlight_260131v3.jpg
HLs: Embiid drops season-high 40 in Sixers win
nbc_sx_250recap_260131.jpg
Deegan scores the sweep in SX Houston
nbc_sx_450recap_260131.jpg
Webb disrupts 450 class in Houston for win

Latest News

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Liverpool v Newcastle United - Premier League
Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle: Ekitike, Wirtz in full flow for rampant Reds
Liverpool v Newcastle United - Premier League
Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after hammering Newcastle to stop slide?
FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-MAN CITY
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-WEST HAM
Liam Rosenior reaction — What did Chelsea boss say after storming back to beat West Ham?
Chelsea v West Ham United - Premier League
Chelsea 3-2 West Ham: Blues’ crazy comeback is Hammers’ latest blow
Manchester United v Bournemouth - Premier League
How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Nottingham Forest v Manchester City - Premier League - City Ground
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Manchester City v Leeds United - Premier League
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League
How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
PL Update: Chelsea get last laugh against West Ham
January 31, 2026 06:12 PM
Jon Champion, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux run through a busy Saturday slate in Matchweek 24 that saw Chelsea's dramatic comeback against West Ham, Arsenal rout Leeds, and Liverpool take care of Newcastle.
