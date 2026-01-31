Latest News
PL Update: Chelsea get last laugh against West Ham
Jon Champion, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux run through a busy Saturday slate in Matchweek 24 that saw Chelsea's dramatic comeback against West Ham, Arsenal rout Leeds, and Liverpool take care of Newcastle.
Slot likens Ekitike’s finish to Brazil’s Romario
Arne Slot speaks to the media following Liverpool's impressive 4-1 win against Newcastle, where Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz stole the show at Anfield.
Rosenior: Tactics ‘went out the window’ in win
Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior reacts to his side's dramatic 3-2 comeback win against West Ham at Stamford Bridge.
Top 10 Premier League goals: January 2026
Relive 10 of the best Premier League goals from the month of January in the 2025-26 season.
Wirtz makes it 3-1 for Liverpool against Newcastle
Florian Wirtz is finally hitting form as Mohamed Salah finds the German international inside the box for a first-time finish to give Liverpool a two-goal lead against Newcastle.
Konate puts Liverpool 4-1 up over Newcastle
The rout is on as Ibrahima Konate makes it 4-1 for Liverpool after Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope mishandles the corner kick and spills the ball to Konate's feet.
Wirtz, Konate reflect on win against Newcastle
Hear from Florian Wirtz and Ibrahima Konate following Liverpool's dominant 4-1 victory against Newcastle at Anfield in Matchweek 24.
Ekitike, Wirtz lead Liverpool in win v. Newcastle
Jon Champion, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux react to Liverpool's 4-1 victory against Newcastle in Matchweek 24.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Newcastle Matchweek 24
Relive full-match highlights from Newcastle United's visit to Anfield to take on Liverpool in Matchweek 24.