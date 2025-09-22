Latest News
Arsenal lineup will be 'fascinating' v. Newcastle
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe preview a huge fixture in Matchweek 6 between Newcastle and Arsenal at St. James' Park.
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe preview a huge fixture in Matchweek 6 between Newcastle and Arsenal at St. James' Park.
Is Arteta ‘overthinking things’ in big matches?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe debate whether or not Mikel Arteta is setting up Arsenal to be too defensive in matchups with top Premier League sides.
Silva slams schedule after draw: ‘It’s not fair’
Bernardo Silva sounds off following Manchester City's "frustrating" draw with Arsenal about the club's scheduling issues after playing mid-week in the Champions League.
Reijnders: City ‘more comfortable’ with Donnarumma
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Tijjani Reijnders following Manchester City's dramatic 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates.
PL Update: Arsenal salvage point against Man City
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps analyze an action-packed Sunday slate that saw Arsenal squeeze out a point against Manchester City, Newcastle struggle for a point at Bournemouth and 10-man Sunderland earn a point from Villa.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 5
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 5 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Recapping Day 2 of the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
Enjoy the sights and sounds from a wild Day 2 of the Premier League Kansas City Fan Fest.
Emery upset with Aston Villa’s lack of identity
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery explains why he's upset with his team's performance in a 1-1 draw with 10-man Sunderland.
Guardiola admits Arsenal were better than Man City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reflects on his side's performance in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates.