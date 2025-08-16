Latest News
Isidor sends Sunderland 3-0 in front of West Ham
It's a party at the Stadium of Light as Wilson Isidor secures all three points for Sunderland against the Hammers in their return to the Premier League.
Up Next
Isidor sends Sunderland 3-0 in front of West Ham
Isidor sends Sunderland 3-0 in front of West Ham
It's a party at the Stadium of Light as Wilson Isidor secures all three points for Sunderland against the Hammers in their return to the Premier League.
Ballard doubles Sunderland’s lead v. West Ham
Ballard doubles Sunderland's lead v. West Ham
It's a dream return to the Premier League so far for Sunderland as Daniel Ballard rockets his header into the back of the net to make it 2-0 against the Hammers at the Stadium of Light.
Johnson tucks away Spurs’ third against Burnley
Johnson tucks away Spurs' third against Burnley
The rout is on at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Brennan Johnson makes it 3-0 for Spurs against Burnley.
Richarlison’s screamer doubles Spurs’ lead
Richarlison's screamer doubles Spurs' lead
It's only Matchweek 1, but we already have a goal of the season contender thanks to Richarlison's acrobatic finish to make it 2-0 for Spurs against Burnley.
Mayenda heads Sunderland in front of West Ham
Mayenda heads Sunderland in front of West Ham
Eliezer Mayenda's header sends the Stadium of Light into hysterics as Sunderland take a 1-0 lead over West Ham.
O’Riley’s penalty gives Brighton lead over Fulham
O'Riley's penalty gives Brighton lead over Fulham
Georginio Rutter is brought down inside the box, where Matt O'Riley steps up to the spot to tuck away Brighton's opener against Fulham at the Amex.
Richarlison drills Spurs 1-0 ahead of Burnley
Richarlison drills Spurs 1-0 ahead of Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium erupts as Richarlison's first-time strike ripples the back of the net to give Spurs the early advantage over Burnley.
Sunderland fans in full voice in their PL return
Sunderland fans in full voice in their PL return
Soak up the sights and sounds from the Stadium of Light where the Sunderland faithful welcome their club back to the Premier League after eight long years.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Newcastle Matchweek 1
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Newcastle Matchweek 1
Watch full-match highlights from Aston Villa's Matchweek 1 showdown against Newcastle United at Villa Park.