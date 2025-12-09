 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Joshua Jefferson leads No. 4 Iowa State back from 13-point deficit in 66-62 win over Iowa
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15 of 2025 season
NHL: Utah Mammoth at Anaheim Ducks
Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley is out at least 8 weeks with a lower-body injury

Top Clips

nbc_nba_denvssac_251211.jpg
HLs: Nuggets light up scoreboard in win over Kings
nbc_nba_lacvshou_251211.jpg
HLs: Rockets escape Clippers on Sengun’s 33 points
nbc_nba_bosvsmil_251211.jpg
Highlights: Bucks efficient offense defeat Celtics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Joshua Jefferson leads No. 4 Iowa State back from 13-point deficit in 66-62 win over Iowa
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15 of 2025 season
NHL: Utah Mammoth at Anaheim Ducks
Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley is out at least 8 weeks with a lower-body injury

Top Clips

nbc_nba_denvssac_251211.jpg
HLs: Nuggets light up scoreboard in win over Kings
nbc_nba_lacvshou_251211.jpg
HLs: Rockets escape Clippers on Sengun’s 33 points
nbc_nba_bosvsmil_251211.jpg
Highlights: Bucks efficient offense defeat Celtics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Latest News

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Everton v Nottingham Forest - Premier League
How to watch Chelsea vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Brighton & Hove Albion FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Arsenal v Brentford - Premier League
How to watch Arsenal vs Wolves live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Club Brugge KV v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 table — Standings for the UCL league phase
Everton v West Ham United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Club Brugge v Arsenal - UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League league phase schedule: Fixtures, dates, kick off times, full details
Real Madrid C.F. v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6
Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City: Erling Haaland seals win, perhaps Xabi Alonso’s fate
Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Quarterfinal-Borussia Dortmund at Real Madrid C.F.
Who are the UEFA Champions League all-time scoring leaders? Kane, Mbappe, Haaland, Griezmann climb
FC Internazionale Milano v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6
Inter Milan 0-1 Liverpool: Reds win on controversial call, extend unbeaten run without Salah
Celebrating Haaland's historic 100th PL goal
December 9, 2025 01:45 PM
The Generation xG crew takes a closer look at Erling Haaland's historic scoring rate since joining Manchester City and praise the Norwegian star for making Premier League history.
Up Next
nbc_pl_genxbcmci_251209.jpg
8:53
Celebrating Haaland’s historic 100th PL goal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxgbvilla_251209.jpg
18:33
Villa went ‘right through the heart’ of Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_netbusters15_251209.jpg
25:59
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 15
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesavlars_251209.jpg
5:46
Arsenal ‘never looked comfortable’ against Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesmcisun_251209.jpg
4:30
Man City’s shadow ‘looms large’ in title race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolvsmu_plupdate_251208.jpg
4:02
PL Update: Bruno guides Man United past Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolmun_251208.jpg
10:10
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Man United Matchweek 15
Now Playing
nbc_pl_amorimandedwardsintrs_251208.jpg
4:05
Amorim, Edwards react to Man Utd’s win v. Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_masonmountintr_251208.jpg
2:09
Mount: Man United were ‘ruthless’ against Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw15allgoals_251208.jpg
13:51
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 15
Now Playing