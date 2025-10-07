 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
Guerrero, Springer sparks Blue Jays, who hit 5 HRs and cut Mariners’ ALCS lead to 2-1 with 13-4 rout
Shadarius Toodle 07-2.jpg
Linebacker Shadarius Toodle Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Brandon Lockhart 03.jpg
USC Commit Brandon Lockhart Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_lacvsac_251015.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Kings
nbc_nba_pg_porceltics_251015.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_pg_memvcha_251015.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Hornets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier League

Josh
Acheampong

Latest News

Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League - Emirates Stadium
Premier League injury news for 2025-26 season: Latest injuries, club-by-club updates, suspensions
Chelsea FC v Nottingham Forest FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Latvia v England - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier
2026 World Cup qualification hub: Schedule, results, standings, qualified teams
Fulham v Brentford - Premier League
How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
How to watch Manchester City vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Brighton & Hove Albion FC v Newcastle United FC - Premier League
How to watch Brighton vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Brentford v Manchester City - Premier League
Erling Haaland career goals, video highlights, season and career stats, Premier League records
Puerto Rico v Argentina - International Friendly
Puerto Rico 0-6 Argentina: Messi sets up two goals as Mac Allister, Martinez bag braces
Qatar V Oman - 2026 Fifa World Cup Asian Qualifier Playoffs
Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, scores, results, table
Arsenal look 'on a mission' to start season
October 7, 2025 03:31 PM
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle praise Arsenal for their performance in a 2-0 win over West Ham and explain why they both believe the Gunners are "the best footballing team by a distance" in the Premier League.
