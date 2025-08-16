 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
‘Worst-case scenario’ puts Tyler Reddick’s playoff hopes in jeopardy
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond
Results, points after Richmond Raceway as Austin Dillon wins again on the short track
nbc_golf_lpgastandardrd3_250816.jpg
Akie Iwai, trying to join twin as LPGA winner this season, leads in Portland

Top Clips

nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250816.jpg
Cup drivers recap Richmond race won by Dillon
nbc_nas_raceanalysis_250816.jpg
Who will clinch last two playoff spots at Daytona?
nbc_nas_sound_250816.jpg
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Richmond

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier League

Josh
Brooking

Latest News

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League
Wolves 0-4 Manchester City: Haaland, Reijnders lead picture-perfect start
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final
Erling Haaland career goals, video highlights, season and career stats, Premier League records
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League
Pep Guardiola reaction — Hunger to win is back as Man City ‘were not starving enough’ last season
Soccer: Chelsea at Arsenal
Premier League 2025-26 table — Teams, standings for the new season
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Liverpool v Bournemouth - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - Premier League
Thomas Frank reaction: What did Spurs boss say after debut win over Burnley?
FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-BURNLEY
What did we learn from Thomas Frank’s first game in charge of Tottenham Hotspur?
Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham - Premier League
Brighton 1-1 Fulham: Muniz scores last-gasp equalizer
FBL-ENG-PR-SUNDERLAND-WEST HAM
Sunderland 3-0 West Ham: Black Cats enjoy dream return to the big time
PL Update: Manchester City rout Wolves
August 16, 2025 06:40 PM
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps unpack a busy Saturday slate during the opening weekend of the season, where Manchester City made quick work of Wolves, Sunderland stunned West Ham at the Stadium of Light, and more.
