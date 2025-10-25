 Skip navigation
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying
What to watch for in today's Martinsville Cup playoff race on NBC and Peacock
NFL: OCT 12 Lions at Chiefs
What NFL games are on today: Week 8 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers
Fantasy basketball Week 2 Primer: Avoid the Clippers

Iowa, Bernard lead top performances of Week 9
Iowa, Bernard lead top performances of Week 9
nbc_rtf_bamasc_251025.jpg
Bama rallies and avoids upset vs. South Carolina
nbc_rtf_indyiowawash_251025.jpg
Indiana and Iowa put up dominant Week 9 showings

NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying
What to watch for in today’s Martinsville Cup playoff race on NBC and Peacock
NFL: OCT 12 Lions at Chiefs
What NFL games are on today: Week 8 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers
Fantasy basketball Week 2 Primer: Avoid the Clippers

nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251025.jpg
Iowa, Bernard lead top performances of Week 9
nbc_rtf_bamasc_251025.jpg
Bama rallies and avoids upset vs. South Carolina
nbc_rtf_indyiowawash_251025.jpg
Indiana and Iowa put up dominant Week 9 showings

Premier League

Josh
Robinson

Brentford v Liverpool - Premier League
Brentford 3-2 Liverpool: Bees extend champions’ stunning losing streak
Brentford v Liverpool - Premier League
Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool ‘didn’t do the basics’ as Premier League losing skid hits four
AFC Bournemouth v Everton FC - Premier League
How to watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Everton v Crystal Palace - Premier League
How to watch Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Manchester City v Everton - Premier League
How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
How to watch Wolves vs Burnley live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Arsenal FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3
How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Bournemouth v Real Sociedad - Pre-Season Friendly
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-BRIGHTON
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Liverpool must face 'reality' of their situation
October 25, 2025 06:29 PM
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk speaks to the media following his side's 3-2 loss to Brentford at the Gtech, the Reds' fourth-straight Premier League loss.
nbc_pl_virgilvandijkintrv3_251025.jpg
2:05
Liverpool must face ‘reality’ of their situation
nbc_pl_slottintv_251025_copy.jpg
2:57
Slot reflects on ‘disappointing performance’
GettyImages-2242941942_copy.jpg
6:34
PL Update: Brentford add to Liverpool’s misery
GettyImages-2243276212_copy.jpg
11:26
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Liverpool Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_brelivpostgame_251025.jpg
0:55
Liverpool stumble, lose fourth-straight PL match
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251025.jpg
1:05
Salah’s strike gives Liverpool late hope
nbc_pl_bregoal3_251025.jpg
5:37
Thiago’s penalty gives Brentford 3-1 lead
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251025.jpg
1:07
Kerkez gives Liverpool lifeline against Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal2_251025.jpg
1:06
Schade slots home Brentford’s second v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_amorimpostmatchintrv2_251025_copy.jpg
3:38
Amorim: Manchester United ‘are improving’
