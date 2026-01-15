 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Kansas
Darryn Peterson scores 26 and Flory Bidunga adds a double-double as Kansas tops Baylor 80-62
NCAA Basketball: Creighton at Providence
Vaaks has 24 as Providence downs Creighton 93-88
Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces - Game Three
Explaining why the WNBA and the WNBPA remain at odds in CBA talks

Top Clips

tour_down_under_1_16.png
Tour Down Under Highlights: Wollaston wins stage 1
nbc_nba_minvshou_260116.jpg
HLs: Durant torches Timberwolves in win
nbc_nba_lacvstor_260116.jpg
HLs: Harden’s 30-point double-double powers LAC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Kansas
Darryn Peterson scores 26 and Flory Bidunga adds a double-double as Kansas tops Baylor 80-62
NCAA Basketball: Creighton at Providence
Vaaks has 24 as Providence downs Creighton 93-88
Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces - Game Three
Explaining why the WNBA and the WNBPA remain at odds in CBA talks

Top Clips

tour_down_under_1_16.png
Tour Down Under Highlights: Wollaston wins stage 1
nbc_nba_minvshou_260116.jpg
HLs: Durant torches Timberwolves in win
nbc_nba_lacvstor_260116.jpg
HLs: Harden’s 30-point double-double powers LAC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueJuan Larios

Juan
Larios

Latest News

FBL-ENG-PR-BRENTFORD-CHELSEA
Premier League Week 22: Top storylines, predictions as Manchester, London derbies could give table clarity
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Premier League transfers, January 2026: Confirmed ins and outs for all 20 clubs
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Manchester United vs Manchester City predicted lineups, team news, possible XIs for intriguing derby
Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Marc Guehi transfer news: Oliver Glasner confirms deal in final stages as Manchester City loom
Crystal Palace FA Cup Trophy Parade & Celebrations
Oliver Glasner to leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season
Manchester United FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Everton v Aston Villa - Premier League - Hill Dickinson Stadium
How to watch Aston Villa vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Newcastle United FC - Premier League
How to watch Wolves vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Chelsea Training and Press Conference
Premier League managers: Current bosses, all-time coaches records
Arsenal can make PL title 'statement' v. Forest
January 15, 2026 12:48 PM
The Pro Soccer Talk crew unpack Arsenal's upcoming match v. Nottingham Forest, explaining how the Gunners can use this game to show what a Premier League title-winning team can look like.
Up Next
nbc_pst_nfars_260115.jpg
9:31
Arsenal can make PL title ‘statement’ v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pst_mumc_260115.jpg
9:01
Semenyo gives MC ‘added dimension’ v. MU
Now Playing
netbusters_david_copy.jpg
25:49
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 21
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top10ofseasonsofar_260113.jpg
3:05
Top 10 goals of the season through Matchweek 21
Now Playing
nbc_pl_updatev2_260108.jpg
19:38
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool ends in scrappy draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_260108.jpg
5:53
Lowe Down: Gyokeres is the ‘weak link’ for Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top25of2025v2_260108.jpg
24:43
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2025
Now Playing
nbc_pl_artetaintv_260108.jpg
3:45
Arteta: Arsenal ‘lacked quality’ in front of goal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_slotintv_260108.jpg
11:13
Slot ‘fears the worst’ for Bradley after injury
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw21allgoals_260108.jpg
11:59
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 21
Now Playing