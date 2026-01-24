Latest News
Adli gives Bournemouth lead v. Reds in 95th-minute
The long throw strikes again! Amine Adli manages to find the back of the net amid a scramble in the box to give Bournemouth a dramatic 3-2 lead over Liverpool.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Liverpool MWK 23
Relive full-match highlights from Liverpool's trip to the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth in Matchweek 23.
PL Update: Adli puts cherry on top for Bournemouth
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Bournemouth's thrilling 3-2 win over Liverpool, Manchester City's victory against Wolves, Spurs draw with Burnley, and more.
Szoboszlai’s free kick brings Liverpool level
Djordje Petrovic leaves the left side of his goal exposed, allowing Dominik Szoboszlai to blast his free-kick attempt into the corner of the goal to bring Liverpool back to level terms at 2-2 with Bournemouth.
Van Dijk brings Liverpool within one of Cherries
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk makes up for his earlier error to get the Reds on the board from a set piece to reduce Bournemouth's lead to just one goal at the Vitality Stadium.
Jimenez tucks away Bournemouth’s second v. Reds
It's a dream start for Bournemouth as Alex Jimenez stays onside to give his side a 2-0 lead against Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium.
Evanilson drills Bournemouth ahead of Liverpool
Evanilson ignites the Vitality Stadium as he strikes the Cherries ahead of Liverpool early in the first half.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brighton Matchweek 23
Look back on full-match highlights from Brighton's trip to London to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 23.
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 23
Watch full-match highlights from Burnley's showdown with Spurs at Turf Moor in Matchweek 23.