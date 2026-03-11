 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USA v Senegal: Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifier
Caitlin Clark returns from injury to help US rout Senegal in qualifying tournament
Baseball: World Baseball Classic-Mexico at Italy
Pasquantino has WBC’s first 3-homer game to lead Italy over Mexico, advancing US to quarterfinals
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament First Round - Marquette vs Xavier
Xavier beats Marquette in Big East Conference Tournament 89-87

Top Clips

nbc_nba_leonardcomp_260311.jpg
HLs: Leonard unstoppable against the Timberwolves
nbc_mcbb_gtwnvdep_260311.jpg
Highlights: Georgetown takes down DePaul
nbc_mcbb_gtwnpostgameintvs_260311.jpg
Cooley: Georgetown ‘showed a lot of poise’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier LeagueArsenal FCKhari Ranson

Khari
Ranson

Latest News

Paris Saint-Germain FC v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First Leg
PSG 5-2 Chelsea: Blues blown away late in Champions League 1st leg
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First Leg
UEFA Champions League knockout phase schedule: Fixtures, dates, kick off times, full details
Real Madrid CF v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First Leg
Real Madrid 3-0 Man City: Federico Valverde steals the show with first-half hat trick
Real Madrid C.F. v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6
Real Madrid vs Manchester City player ratings: Guardiola’s risk backfires in Champions League first leg
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First Leg
Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Arsenal: Gunners saved by late penalty in Germany
Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Quarterfinal-Borussia Dortmund at Real Madrid C.F.
Who are the UEFA Champions League all-time scoring leaders? Kane, Mbappe, Haaland, Griezmann climb
Real Madrid CF v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League 2025/2026
Real Madrid vs Manchester City predicted lineups, team news, possible XI’s for huge Champions League tie
FBL-ENG-PR-NEWCASTLE-CHELSEA
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League
Viktor Gyokeres has no fear as Arsenal’s trophy push gets serious
West Ham United v Bournemouth - Premier League
How to watch Burnley vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Carrick: Handling expectations is a 'privilege'
March 11, 2026 01:38 PM
Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick joins the 2 Robbies to discuss his side's success since he took over for Ruben Amorim earlier this season.
Up Next
nbc_pl_robscarrick_260311.jpg
14:25
Carrick: Handling expectations is a ‘privilege’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gyokeresjpwintv_260306.jpg
8:02
Gyökeres on creating winning mentality at Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tworobsarsenalv2_260305.jpg
1:04
Is Arsenal’s style of play too ‘passive?’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw29allgoals_260305.jpg
12:18
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 29
Now Playing
Screenshot_2026-03-05_183004.jpg
1:08
Community, fandom inspire PL fans across the globe
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal4_260305.jpg
1:20
Sarr’s brace gives Palace 3-1 lead against Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal3_260305.jpg
1:11
Strand Larsen nutmegs Vicario to give Palace lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal2v3_260305.jpg
3:01
Sarr brings Palace level after van de Ven’s red
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal1_260305.jpg
1:13
Solanke strikes Spurs in front of Crystal Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totvcry_260305.jpg
7:45
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Crystal Palace Matchweek 29
Now Playing