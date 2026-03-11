Latest News
Carrick: Handling expectations is a 'privilege'
Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick joins the 2 Robbies to discuss his side's success since he took over for Ruben Amorim earlier this season.
Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick joins the 2 Robbies to discuss his side's success since he took over for Ruben Amorim earlier this season.
Gyökeres on creating winning mentality at Arsenal
Arsenal forward Viktor Gyökeres sits down with Joe Prince-Wright discussing the current Premier League season with the Gunners, his career leading to a big-time move to North London, growing up in Sweden and more.
Is Arsenal’s style of play too ‘passive?’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Arsenal's recent performances and wonder if their fans should be worried about their style of play despite sitting atop the table.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 29
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 29 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Community, fandom inspire PL fans across the globe
Premier League fandom has no borders as fans from all the world celebrate their passion together for the beautiful game.
Sarr’s brace gives Palace 3-1 lead against Spurs
Adam Wharton is putting on a passing clinic at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he is able put Ismaila Sarr into space to fire Crystal Palace 3-1 ahead of 10-man Spurs.
Strand Larsen nutmegs Vicario to give Palace lead
Adam Wharton's perfectly-weighted through ball finds Jorgen Strand Larsen in stride and the Norwegian striker makes no mistake in front of goal to give Crystal Palace a 2-1 lead against 10-man Spurs.
Sarr brings Palace level after van de Ven’s red
Spurs' nightmare continues as Micky van de Ven pulls down Ismaila Sarr inside the box for a penalty and a red card, allowing Crystal Palace to equalize from the spot.
Solanke strikes Spurs in front of Crystal Palace
Just moments after Ismaila Sarr's opener for Crystal Palace was ruled offside by VAR, Spurs strike back thanks to Dominic Solanke's cool finish in front of goal to make it 1-0.