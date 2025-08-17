Latest News
Thiago connects on late penalty kick v. Forest
Igor Thiago took full advantage of the Nottingham Forest hand ball, going right down the middle to score a late penalty kick for Brentford.
Chris Wood gets past the defense, and even goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, to score his second goal of the day and put Nottingham Forest up 3-0 against Brentford.
Dan Ndoye connects on a masterful pass from Morgan Gibbs-White to put Nottingham Forest up 2-0 in his Premier League debut at the City Ground.
Chris Wood finds the opening off the corner kick and puts Nottingham Forest up 1-0 against Brentford during Matchweek 1.
Cole Palmer speaks to Rebecca Lowe about Joao Pedro and Liam Delap's fit with Chelsea along with the expectations for the squad this season.
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to break down the futures of Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi before diving into potential moves that Arsenal and Man United can make to their respective rosters.
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to preview Manchester United's season and predict the progress Ruben Amorim will make with new additions during the 2025-26 campaign.
Tim Howard, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle and Rebecca Lowe break down expectations for Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea in what will be a crucial season for all three clubs.
U.S. Premier League fans show their passion and discuss their excitement for the 2025-26 season, celebrating with a Guinness.