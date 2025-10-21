Latest News
Arsenal's set-piece magic instills 'real fear'
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Arsenal's performance in their win over Fulham and discuss their set-piece supremacy over the Premier League.
Arsenal’s set-piece magic instills ‘real fear’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Arsenal's performance in their win over Fulham and discuss their set-piece supremacy over the Premier League.
Man United school ‘of ‘out of tune’ Liverpool
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Manchester United's stunning 2-1 victory against Liverpool for their first win at Anfield since 2016.
Chelsea send Ange packing after 39 days
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe reflect on Chelsea's win over Nottingham Forest before diving into the fallout of Ange Postecoglou's sacking just 19 minutes after the final whistle blew.
Analyzing Man United’s gameplan against Liverpool
The Generation xG spotlights Manchester United's successful strategy to defeat Liverpool at Anfield for the first time since 2016.
PL RAW: Maguire stuns Anfield in dramatic win
Relive the sights and sounds from Anfield where Manchester United silenced the Kop with a dramatic finish over Liverpool.
PL Masterclass: Crystal Palace’s prolific Mateta
Crystal Palace legend Clinton Morrison catches up with current-star Jean-Phillipe Mateta for a unique look into how the French striker continues to turn heads under Oliver Glasner.
Reflecting on Ange’s short tenure at Forest
The Generation xG crew takes a closer look at how Nottingham Forest fared during Ange Postecoglou's 39 days in charge at the club before he was sacked just 19 minutes after losing to Chelsea at home.
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 8
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 8.
PL Update: Brentford cruise past joyless West Ham
Cara Banks, Danny higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe analyze West Ham's subpar performance in a 2-0 loss to Brentford at London Stadium to wrap up Matchweek 8.