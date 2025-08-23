Latest News
PL Update: Spurs upend City; Arsenal rout Leeds
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze an action-packed Saturday in Matchweek 2, where Spurs stunned Manchester City at the Etihad, Brentford outlasted Aston Villa, Arsenal dominated Leeds, and more.
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze an action-packed Saturday in Matchweek 2, where Spurs stunned Manchester City at the Etihad, Brentford outlasted Aston Villa, Arsenal dominated Leeds, and more.
Arteta: Squad is prepared to handle injuries
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reflects on his teams 5-0 win over Leeds and the injuries already suffered. Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard overlook Arsenal's signings and squad rotation.
Farke: Arsenal were better side in 5-0 domination
Leeds manager Daniel Farke examines what went array in his side's loss to Arsenal, including not defending set pieces and allowing space on the wings.
Timber reflects on his ‘special day’ for Arsenal
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber speaks the media following his Man of the Match performance for the Gunners against Leeds at the Emirates.
Gyokeres’ brace guides Arsenal in rout of Leeds
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Arsenal's dominant win over Leeds and highlight Viktor Gyokeres' much-improved performance at the Emirates.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Leeds United Matchweek 2
Relive full-match highlights from Leeds' visit to the Emirates to take on Arsenal in Matchweek 2.
Gyokeres completes brace to give Arsenal 5-0 lead
Max Dowman draws the penalty, allowing Viktor Gyokeres to step up to the spot and tuck away Arsenal's fifth of the night at the Emirates.
Timber adds to career day in demolition of Leeds
Jurrien Timber scores his second goal to add to Arsenal's demolition of Leeds United and to his career day.
Gyokeres dazzles, drills Arsenal 3-0 ahead
Viktor Gyokeres' wonderful solo effort results in an impressive finish to give Arsenal a commanding 3-0 lead against Leeds at the Emirates.