Latest News
Spurs fight back in four-goal thriller with City
Jon Champion, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux share their takeaways from an entertaining contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium between Spurs and Manchester City.
Up Next
Spurs fight back in four-goal thriller with City
Spurs fight back in four-goal thriller with City
Jon Champion, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux share their takeaways from an entertaining contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium between Spurs and Manchester City.
Cherki blasts Man City 1-0 in front of Spurs
Cherki blasts Man City 1-0 in front of Spurs
Left foot, right foot, it doesn't matter for Rayan Cherki who scores yet again for Manchester City to silence Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the first half.
Semenyo slots home Man City’s second against Spurs
Semenyo slots home Man City's second against Spurs
It's been a nightmare for Spurs defensively as a failed clearance opens the door for Manchester City to double their advantage before the halftime interval thanks to Antoine Semenyo's tidy finish.
Solanke’s scorpion kick brings Spurs level
Solanke's scorpion kick brings Spurs level
You might not see a better goal scored all weekend as Dominic Solanke pulls off the scorpion finish to bring Tottenham Hotspur level at 2-2 with Manchester City.
Solanke gives Spurs lifeline against Man City
Solanke gives Spurs lifeline against Man City
Spurs pull one back against Manchester City, albeit in controversial fashion, after Dominic Solanke kicks through Manchester City's Marc Guehi to find the back of the net.
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Man City Matchweek 24
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Man City Matchweek 24
Enjoy full-match highlights from Manchester City's visit to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on Spurs in Matchweek 24.
Extended HLs: Forest v. Crystal Palace MWK 24
Extended HLs: Forest v. Crystal Palace MWK 24
Watch full-match highlights from Crystal Palace's showdown with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Matchweek 24.
Sarr’s penalty brings Palace level with Forest
Sarr's penalty brings Palace level with Forest
Nottingham Forest go down to 10 men as Neco Williams is sent off for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity, allowing Ismaila Sarr the chance to step up to the penalty spot to equalize for Crystal Palace.
Schade sent off for stamping on Cash
Schade sent off for stamping on Cash
Brentford go down to 10 men after Kevin Schade is shown a straight red card for retaliating with a foot stamp on Aston Villa's Matty Cash.