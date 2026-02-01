 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Tennessee at UConn
No. 1 UConn crushes Tennessee 96-66 in the Lady Vols’ worst loss in the history of the rivalry
NHL: Stadium Series-Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning’s historic four-goal comeback stuns Bruins in NHL Stadium Series
NCAA Womens Basketball: Iowa at UCLA
Angela Dugalic shines as No. 2 UCLA cruises past No. 8 Iowa, extends win streak to 15

Top Clips

nbc_nba_shaiintv_260201.jpg
SGA: Knew OKC had to ‘bring it’ against Nuggets
nbc_nba_okcvsden_260201.jpg
Highlights: Thunder overwhelm Nuggets from deep
nbc_nba_okcvsden_digitalhit_260201.jpg
How Thunder silenced Jokic, Nuggets at Ball Arena

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Latest News

AS Monaco FC v Stade Rennais FC - Ligue 1 McDonald's 2025/2026
Liverpool reportedly agree $82M for Chelsea target Jeremy Jacquet: Who is the Rennes prodigy?
Burnley v Sunderland - Premier League - Turf Moor
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League
Thomas Frank reaction — What did Spurs’ manager say about incredible comeback draw vs Manchester City?
Evann Guessand - Crystal Palace
Premier League transfers, January 2026: Confirmed ins and outs for all 20 clubs
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Manchester City: Solanke inspires controversial comeback draw
FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-MAN CITY
Pep Guardiola reaction — Manchester City boss speaks after blown 2-0 lead, controversial Spurs goal
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League
Dominic Solanke scores sensational scorpion flick goal for Spurs vs Man City: “When it goes in it is remarkable”
EredivisiePSV v SBV Excelsior - Eredivisie
Transfer Deadline Day: Potential deals, details, how to watch live, stream
FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-MAN CITY
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League
Premier League all-time assist leaders: Bruno Fernandes into top 25, Mo Salah ties Gerrard and eyes Bergkamp
Spurs fight back in four-goal thriller with City
February 1, 2026 01:58 PM
Jon Champion, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux share their takeaways from an entertaining contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium between Spurs and Manchester City.
Up Next
nbc_pl_totmcpostgame_260201.jpg
6:57
Spurs fight back in four-goal thriller with City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260201.jpg
1:31
Cherki blasts Man City 1-0 in front of Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_260201.jpg
1:30
Semenyo slots home Man City’s second against Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totgoal2_260201.jpg
1:20
Solanke’s scorpion kick brings Spurs level
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260201.jpg
1:23
Solanke gives Spurs lifeline against Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totmc_260201.jpg
12:29
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Man City Matchweek 24
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfcp_260201.jpg
11:07
Extended HLs: Forest v. Crystal Palace MWK 24
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_260201.jpg
2:53
Sarr’s penalty brings Palace level with Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brered1_260201.jpg
1:37
Schade sent off for stamping on Cash
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bregoal1_260201.jpg
1:23
Ouattara drills Brentford 1-0 ahead of Aston Villa
Now Playing