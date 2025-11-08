Latest News
PL Update: Sunderland snatch point against Arsenal
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze an action-packed Saturday slate where Sunderland and Arsenal battled to a dramatic draw, Spurs and Manchester United shared the spoils, and Chelsea tamed Wolves.
Up Next
PL Update: Sunderland snatch point against Arsenal
PL Update: Sunderland snatch point against Arsenal
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze an action-packed Saturday slate where Sunderland and Arsenal battled to a dramatic draw, Spurs and Manchester United shared the spoils, and Chelsea tamed Wolves.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Wolves Matchweek 11
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Wolves Matchweek 11
Relive full-match highlights from Wolves' visit to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in Matchweek 11.
Maresca praises Fernandez’s development at Chelsea
Maresca praises Fernandez's development at Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca's postgame comments regarding the Blues' win over Wolves.
Gusto, Pedro talk Chelsea’s resilience v. Wolves
Gusto, Pedro talk Chelsea's resilience v. Wolves
Malo Gusto and Joao Pedro reflect on their impressive 3-0 win against Wolves at Stamford Bridge to jump up to second place in the Premier League table.
Chelsea soar to second place after rout of Wolves
Chelsea soar to second place after rout of Wolves
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard share their takeaways from Chelsea's comfortable 3-0 victory over Wolves at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 11.
Garnacho finds Neto for Chelsea’s third v. Wolves
Garnacho finds Neto for Chelsea's third v. Wolves
Chelsea work their counter attack to perfection as Alejandro Garnacho dashes down the wing before finding Pedro Neto inside the box for a tidy finish to give the Blues a 3-0 lead over Wolves at Stamford Bridge.
Estevao picks out Pedro for Chelsea’s second
Estevao picks out Pedro for Chelsea's second
Just moments after coming on, Estevao finds Joao Pedro inside the box to double Chelsea's lead against Wolves.
Gusto’s first Chelsea goal gives Blues 1-0 lead
Gusto's first Chelsea goal gives Blues 1-0 lead
Malo Gusto times his run to perfection as he heads in his first senior goal for Chelsea to make it 1-0 against Wolves at Stamford Bridge.
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Arsenal Matchweek 11
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Arsenal Matchweek 11
Relive full-match highlights from Arsenal's trip up north to take on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in Matchweek 11.