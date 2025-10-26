Latest News
Lowe Down: Is Liverpool's back-to-back dream over?
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's most pressing questions from Matchweek 9, including her thoughts on Bournemouth's rise, Manchester United's improvement, Liverpool's slump, and more.
Lowe Down: Is Liverpool’s back-to-back dream over?
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's most pressing questions from Matchweek 9, including her thoughts on Bournemouth's rise, Manchester United's improvement, Liverpool's slump, and more.
PL Update: Arsenal top table as Man City stumble
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Arsenal's win over Crystal Palace, Aston Villa's upset win against Manchester City, Spurs' rout of Everton, and more.
Frank ‘very happy’ with Spurs’ performance
Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank shares his thoughts on Spurs' 3-0 win against Everton in Matchweek 9.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Spurs Matchweek 9
Catch up on full-match highlights from Tottenham Hotspur's visit to Hill Dickinson Stadium to take on Everton in the final fixture of Matchweek 9.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 9
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 9 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Spurs show top-four promise in win over Everton
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard share their takeaways from Tottenham Hotspur's commanding 3-0 victory over Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Sarr heads Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 up on Everton
Pape Matar Sarr puts the icing on the sticky toffee pudding as his header gives Spurs a commanding 3-0 lead over Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Van de Ven’s brace doubles Spurs’ lead v. Everton
Tottenham Hotspur double their advantage just before halftime as Micky van de Ven is at it again with his second goal of the evening against the Toffees.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Forest Matchweek 9
Watch full-match highlights from Nottingham Forest's visit to the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth in Matchweek 9.