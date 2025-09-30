 Skip navigation
Premier League

Malachi
Hardy

Latest News

FBL-EUR-C1-ATALANTA-BRUGGE
UEFA Champions League league phase schedule: Fixtures, dates, kick off times, full details
Galatasaray-v-Liverpool-UCL
Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool boss on Champions League loss at Gala, injuries to Alisson and Ekitike
Galatasaray A.S. v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2
Alisson Becker injury news — Arne Slot updates Liverpool keeper status following Champions League loss
Galatasaray A.S. v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2
Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool: Osimhen scores as Reds blanked, injured in Turkiye
Chelsea FC v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2
Chelsea 1-0 Benfica: Blues ride own goal to win, Joao Pedro sent off late
Galatasaray A.S. v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 table — Standings for the UCL league phase
Pafos FC v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2
Who are the UEFA Champions League all-time scoring leaders? Kane, Mbappe, Haaland, Griezmann climb
Galatasaray A.S. v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2
Hugo Ekitike injury news — Liverpool striker suffers leg injury in Champions League
Newcastle United v Arsenal - Premier League
How to watch Arsenal vs Olympiacos live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
SL Benfica Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2
Jose Mourinho speaks before Chelsea return with Benfica: “I will always be a Blue”
Adams talks USMNT's expectations for World Cup
September 30, 2025 03:20 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe are joined by USMNT and Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams in a special edition of The 2 Robbies Podcast to discuss the New York native's experience at Bournemouth, the World Cup, and more.
