Latest News
Adams talks USMNT's expectations for World Cup
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe are joined by USMNT and Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams in a special edition of The 2 Robbies Podcast to discuss the New York native's experience at Bournemouth, the World Cup, and more.
Up Next
Adams talks USMNT’s expectations for World Cup
Adams talks USMNT's expectations for World Cup
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe are joined by USMNT and Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams in a special edition of The 2 Robbies Podcast to discuss the New York native's experience at Bournemouth, the World Cup, and more.
Arsenal created ‘chance after chance’ v. Newcastle
Arsenal created 'chance after chance' v. Newcastle
The Generation xG crew discusses Arsenal's aggressive setup against Newcastle which paid dividends in a monumental early-season win at St. James' Park.
Examining Palace’s tactical wins against Liverpool
Examining Palace's tactical wins against Liverpool
The Generation xG crew takes a closer look at how Crystal Palace were able to have so much success against Liverpool despite the Reds dominating possession at Selhurst Park.
Analyzing Sunderland’s ‘impressive’ return to PL
Analyzing Sunderland's 'impressive' return to PL
The Generation xG crew puts the spotlight on Sunderland's fantastic start to the season in their return to the Premier League after eight long years.
PL RAW: Arsenal’s statement win against Newcastle
PL RAW: Arsenal's statement win against Newcastle
Relive the sights and sounds from St. James' Park where Arsenal silenced Tyneside with a last-minute winner over Newcastle.
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 6
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 6
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 6.
Liverpool ‘got torn apart’ by Crystal Palace
Liverpool 'got torn apart' by Crystal Palace
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Crystal Palace's stunning 2-1 against Liverpool where Oliver Glasner's team showed no fear against the defending champions at Selhurst Park.
Amorim ‘is just not working’ at Manchester United
Amorim 'is just not working' at Manchester United
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Manchester United's "shocking" loss to Brentford in Matchweek 6 and discuss how much time Ruben Amorim has left to turn things around.
Is Maresca feeling the pressure at Chelsea?
Is Maresca feeling the pressure at Chelsea?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe assess the current state of Chelsea following their third-successive loss in all competitions after falling to Brighton at home over the weekend.