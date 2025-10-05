 Skip navigation
Top News

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Patriots vs. Bills in Week 5
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez lifts Mariners over Tigers 3-2, Seattle takes Game 2 of ALDS to even series
WNBA: Finals-Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces
Young’s record 21-point quarter propels Aces to 91-78 win over Mercury and 2-0 WNBA Finals lead

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_psnffrecap_v2_251005.jpg
Maye, Diggs push Patriots to win over Bills
nbc_nfl_coltsraidersdisc_251006.jpg
Colts are one of AFC’s top teams after Week 5 win
nbc_nfl_henryintv_251005.jpg
Henry praises Vrabel, Diggs after beating Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Patriots vs. Bills in Week 5
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez lifts Mariners over Tigers 3-2, Seattle takes Game 2 of ALDS to even series
WNBA: Finals-Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces
Young’s record 21-point quarter propels Aces to 91-78 win over Mercury and 2-0 WNBA Finals lead

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_psnffrecap_v2_251005.jpg
Maye, Diggs push Patriots to win over Bills
nbc_nfl_coltsraidersdisc_251006.jpg
Colts are one of AFC’s top teams after Week 5 win
nbc_nfl_henryintv_251005.jpg
Henry praises Vrabel, Diggs after beating Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier League
Brentford FC
Mark Flekken

Mark
Flekken

Latest News

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
Premier League grades through Week 7: What we’ve learned about all 20 teams
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
Moises Caicedo on Chelsea’s Premier League title hopes, confidence from Liverpool win and Kante comparisons
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Brentford v Manchester City - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium
Brentford 0-1 Manchester City: Haaland, Donnarumma push City closer to top
Brentford v Manchester City - Premier League
Rodri injury update — Pep Guardiola speaks on ‘hamstring’ injury to Man City’s Ballon d’Or winner
FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-WEST HAM
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Brentford v Manchester City - Premier League
Erling Haaland career goals, video highlights, season and career stats, Premier League records
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
Van Dijk on Liverpool’s struggles, keys to recovering: “It was always going to be a difficult season”
Aston Villa v Burnley - Premier League
Aston Villa 2-1 Burnley: Malen bags brace as Villans stabilize after rocky start
TOPSHOT-FBL-ENG-PR-EVERTON-CRYSTAL PALACE
Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace: Grealish’s first goal snaps Eagles’ 19-game unbeaten run
Mustoe: Calafiori playing 'on a different level'
October 5, 2025 05:21 PM
Robbie Mustoe explains why Riccardo Calfiori is his underappreciated performer of the week after delivering another standout performance for Arsenal in a win over West Ham.
