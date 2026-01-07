 Skip navigation
Bruce Bennett Collection
Glenn Hall, whose NHL goalie starts streak may never be broken, dies at age 94
Texas Tech v Baylor
Maupin scores 27, No. 17 Texas Tech women beat West Virginia 71-66, win 17th straight
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Jaloni Cambridge scores career-high 41 points, No. 19 Ohio State tops Illinois 78-69

nbc_nba_denicomp_260107.png
HLs: Avdija pours in 41 points to beat Rockets
nbc_nba_youngtradereax_260108.jpg
Liffman: Young trade signals ATL has ‘stalled out’
nbc_nba_luka_260107.png
HLs: Doncic completes triple-double against Spurs

Bruce Bennett Collection
Glenn Hall, whose NHL goalie starts streak may never be broken, dies at age 94
Texas Tech v Baylor
Maupin scores 27, No. 17 Texas Tech women beat West Virginia 71-66, win 17th straight
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Jaloni Cambridge scores career-high 41 points, No. 19 Ohio State tops Illinois 78-69

nbc_nba_denicomp_260107.png
HLs: Avdija pours in 41 points to beat Rockets
nbc_nba_youngtradereax_260108.jpg
Liffman: Young trade signals ATL has ‘stalled out’
nbc_nba_luka_260107.png
HLs: Doncic completes triple-double against Spurs

Max
Alleyne

Latest News

Newcastle United v Leeds United - Premier League
Newcastle 4-3 Leeds: Magpies come back three times, win at the death
Burnley v Manchester United - Premier League
Burnley 2-2 Manchester United: Sesko brace only worth a point at Turf Moor
Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Everton 1-1 Wolves: Toffees survive pair of red cards to claim point
Burnley v Manchester United - Premier League
Darren Fletcher praises Sesko, reacts after Manchester United draw Burnley in first game after Amorim firing
Bournemouth v Arsenal - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Michael Keane red card video: Everton back sent off for hair pulling in Everton vs Wolves
Chelsea Training and Press Conference
Premier League managers: Current bosses, all-time coaches records
FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-MAN CITY
Premier League all-time goal leaders — Haaland passes Drogba; Salah chasing Rooney, Kane
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Premier League all-time appearances leaders: When can James Milner catch Gareth Barry?
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Leeds Matchweek 21
January 7, 2026 06:33 PM
Relive full-match highlights from an instant Premier League classic between Newcastle and Leeds at St. James' Park in Matchweek 21.
nbc_pl_newleehl_260107.jpg
14:10
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Leeds Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_goalnew3lee3_260107.jpg
3:06
Guimaraes’ penalty brings Newcastle level at 3-3
nbc_pl_newcasatlegoal4_260107.jpg
1:33
Barnes drills Newcastle ahead in 102nd minute
nbc_pl_burmu_260107.jpg
11:22
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Man United Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_boutothl_260107.jpg
14:19
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Spurs Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_brevssun_260107.jpg
10:09
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Sunderland Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_fulvche_260107.jpg
12:41
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Chelsea Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_evewol_260107.jpg
11:47
Extended HLs: Everton v. Wolves Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_cryavlhl_260107.jpg
8:15
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa MWK 21
nbc_pl_manugoal2_260107.jpg
1:21
Sesko bags second-half brace with one-touch finish
