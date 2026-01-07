Latest News
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Leeds Matchweek 21
Relive full-match highlights from an instant Premier League classic between Newcastle and Leeds at St. James' Park in Matchweek 21.
Up Next
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Leeds Matchweek 21
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Leeds Matchweek 21
Relive full-match highlights from an instant Premier League classic between Newcastle and Leeds at St. James' Park in Matchweek 21.
Guimaraes’ penalty brings Newcastle level at 3-3
Guimaraes' penalty brings Newcastle level at 3-3
It's game on at St. James' Park as Brenden Aaronson's handball results in a penalty, where Bruno Guimaraes fires Newcastle level late in the second half.
Barnes drills Newcastle ahead in 102nd minute
Barnes drills Newcastle ahead in 102nd minute
It's an all-time classic at St. James' Park as Harvey Barnes scores his second goal of the match to give Newcastle their first lead of the match at 4-3 over Leeds in the 102nd minute of the match.
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Man United Matchweek 21
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Man United Matchweek 21
Watch full-match highlights from Burnley's battle with Manchester United at Turf Moor in Matchweek 21.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Spurs Matchweek 21
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Spurs Matchweek 21
Watch full-match highlights from Bournemouth's matchup with Tottenham Hotspur at the Vitality Stadium in Matchweek 21.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Sunderland Matchweek 21
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Sunderland Matchweek 21
Enjoy full-match highlights from Sunderland's trip south to the Gtech to take on Brentford in Matchweek 21.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Chelsea Matchweek 21
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Chelsea Matchweek 21
Relive full-match highlights from Chelsea's London derby with neighbors Fulham at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 21.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Wolves Matchweek 21
Extended HLs: Everton v. Wolves Matchweek 21
Enjoy full-match highlights from Everton's showdown with Wolves at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Matchweek 21.
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa MWK 21
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa MWK 21
Watch full-match highlights from Crystal Palace's showdown with Aston Villa at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 21.