Betting Every Match...Twice...in Week 18 of the Premier League

An early Christmas present for Premier League fans with nine matches scheduled in the next four days. Matchweek 18 of the season features every club with the exception of Brentford and Manchester City whose match will be rescheduled as the Citizens compete this week for the World Club Cup Title in Saudi Arabia.

As is the case every week of the season, this space offers two bets for every match.

Last week, we finished up just over two units (2.08) with the Luton v. Bournemouth match bets refunded due to the match being called prematurely.

The goal is to build on that success this week and pay off some holiday bills in the process.

December 21, 2023

Crystal Palace (+220) v. Brighton (+120) | Draw: +240

Selhurst Park is the site for the 113th edition of the M23 Derby. Both Brighton and Palace enter the match in poor form with the Seagulls having won just twice in their last 11 PL matches and the Eagles having won just once at home this season. Palace have scored a mere seven goals at Selhurst Park this season. No question each side is near desperate to take points from this one. Expect each side to be strong in their own end early and play for the rare opportunity on the counterattack. 1H to end in a draw (+110). BTTS (-145) has cashed in 75% of Brighton’s matches away from home this season. Expect that trend to continue.

December 22, 2023

Aston Villa (-500) v. Sheffield United (+1200) | Draw: +600

The deck is stacked against Sheffield at Villa Park this week. The Villains are unbeaten in their last six overall, unbeaten at home this season, and unbeaten when they score first in any match this season. An unknown is how will Villa adjust to the loss of Kamara (red card-suspension). Villa overcame a letdown spot last time out v. Brentford which suggests they are a top-end club as opposed to simply on a hot streak. Aston Villa -2 (+140) is a solid play. Sheffield United UNDER 2.5 Corners (+125) for the 90’ also carries value.

December 23, 2023

West Ham United (+145) v. Manchester Utd (+165) | Draw: +260

London Stadium is the scene for this battle between two teams separated by a single point on the Table and yet their results are surprisingly polar opposites to date. West Ham matches have seen 59 total goals scored while Manchester United matches have seen just 39 goals. The Hammers have kept a clean sheet in each of their last two PL outings. The Red Devils have not scored in their last two matches. Manchester United were quite disciplined at Anfield last weekend. Gotta believe they play a little looser in their own end while also looking to score. Coupled with West Ham’s propensity for goals scored and conceded, expect offense in this one. It may not translate into goals but should produce corners. OVER 10.5 Total Corners (+120) and West Ham (ML +145) to escape with the three points are ultimately where this one lands. Extra sweaty: Jarrod Bowen to score and the Hammers to win (+333). With Haaland injured, Bowen is in the game for the PL’s Golden Boot. His standout season continues.

Nottingham Forest (+180) v. Bournemouth (+145) | Draw: +240

Forest pulled the trigger and sacked Steve Cooper earlier this week replacing him with Nuno Esperito Santo. The Reds have struggled up front (1 shot last match) and in goal. Not sure their new manager can heal Taiwo Awoniyi any more quickly than Cooper could have and so the troubles up front may continue for a time. That said, playing at City Ground in front of a new manager expect improved play at least early. Forest OVER 2.5 1H Corners (-110) has value. Bournemouth to score in 2H (-145) is also worth a look.

Luton Town (+400) v. Newcastle (-160) | Draw: +310

The Hatters have been competitive at Kenilworth Road but have routinely come up short even at home. Newcastle needs the three points in this one and despite being more than a little banged up are more than talented enough to control this from start to finish. The Magpies ML (-160) is OK but lets sweat a little and play Newcastle -2 (+380). A sprinkle on Callum Wilson Anytime Goal (+100) as ultimately the best striker on the pitch buries one (with all due respect to his teammate Alexander Isak).

Fulham (-150) v. Burnley (+400) | Draw: +300

The Cottagers have won 13 of their last 17 at Craven Cottage. The one constant in their last five (3-0-2) is goals. Fulham matches have averaged nearly five goals per 90’ over their last six (3-0-3). Toss Burnley specifically into the equation and the trend should continue as the total goals market has eclipsed 2.5/match in 20 of the Clarets last 21 matches. OVER 2.5 Total Goals (-130) seems eerily safe. Fulham ML (-150) may have a little value. If you believe the offense returns after no-shows at Newcastle and Everton, the Cottagers OVER 2.5 Goals (+210) is worth a sprinkle and a sweat.

Tottenham (-125) v. Everton (+290) | Draw: +300

Only City and Liverpool have won more than four consecutive PL matches this season. Everton will look to join that exclusive club when they take on Spurs this weekend. Know that no club in the entire Prem has more wins away from home than Everton. That said, the Toffees will take to the pitch minus Abdoulaye Doucoure who is expected to sit out with a sore hamstring. Tottenham takes to the pitch expecting goals to be scored. They are statistically a better team on the road. If we are to believe Everton’s run of good form continues, here are a few plays worth considering: Everton ML (+290). A hedge of sorts is UNDER 2.5 Total Goals Scored (+138).

Liverpool (+135) v. Arsenal (+180) | Draw: +260

The match of the weekend without question. A Top of the Table special as the Anfield faithful welcome the Gunners after a frustrating, scoreless draw against United last weekend. Manchester United is not Arsenal, but the Red Devils were outshot 34-6 at Liverpool. Anfield is just as difficult a venue to pull points from as there is in practically all of football. That does not mean Liverpool walks to a win in this one, though. Not sure if the Gunners can pull off the upset and secure the top of the Table, but not willing to bet against them either. UNDER 2.5 Total Goals (+110) is very live as is OVER 9.5 Total Corners (-145).

December 24, 2023

Wolverhampton (+260) v. Chelsea (+100) | Draw: +260

Its been nearly 30 years since we saw Premier League action on Christmas Eve. Lets take a beat and be thankful before going any further. Chelsea have lost three straight away from Stamford Bridge and Wolves have not lost to Chelsea at Molineux since September of 2019. Wolves have been good at home of late (six straight without a loss) but have conceded at least one 1H goal in eight of their last nine overall (4GF, 10GA). Lets sip a little egg nog and really sweat the 1H at Molineux playing BTTS (+310). If you expect goals but maybe for just one side or the other, consider OVER 1.5 Total Goals 1H (+155). Chelsea OVER 5.5 Corners (+105) has cashed in the last two for the Blues.

Most importantly, enjoy time with your family and friends this holiday season.

