Liverpool must face 'reality' of their situation
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk speaks to the media following his side's 3-2 loss to Brentford at the Gtech, the Reds' fourth-straight Premier League loss.
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk speaks to the media following his side's 3-2 loss to Brentford at the Gtech, the Reds' fourth-straight Premier League loss.
Slot reflects on ‘disappointing performance’
Arne Slot shares his thoughts on Liverpool's performance in a 3-2 loss to Brentford at the Gtech in Matchweek 9, the team's fourth-straight loss in the Premier League.
PL Update: Brentford add to Liverpool’s misery
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard look back on an action-packed Saturday slate in Matchweek 9 that saw the likes of Brentford and Sunderland pull off major upsets against Liverpool and Chelsea, respectfully.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Liverpool Matchweek 9
Relive full-match highlights from Liverpool's visit to the Gtech to take on Brentford in Matchweek 9.
Liverpool stumble, lose fourth-straight PL match
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Liverpool's stunning 3-2 loss to an impressive Brentford side at the Gtech in Matchweek 9.
Salah’s strike gives Liverpool late hope
It's game on at the Gtech as Mohamed Salah smashes his effort into the back of the net to make it a one-goal game against Brentford.
Thiago’s penalty gives Brentford 3-1 lead
Following a lengthy VAR review, Brentford are awarded a penalty after Virgil van Dijk's tackle was deemed to be inside the box allowing Igor Thiago to restore the Bees' two-goal lead over Liverpool.
Kerkez gives Liverpool lifeline against Brentford
In the last kick of the first half, Milos Kerkez gets Liverpool on the board as the Reds trail buzzing Brentford 2-1 at halftime.
Schade slots home Brentford’s second v. Liverpool
Brentford break away and Kevin Schade makes no mistake in front of goal to double the Bees' lead over the Reds at the Gtech.