Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners
2025 MLB Awards: Finalists, schedule, how it works, past winners
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NCAA Football: Ohio State at Wisconsin
Wisconsin loses running back Dilin Jones and center Jake Renfro for the rest of the season
NCAA Football: Illinois at Purdue
Purdue RB Devin Mockobee will miss the rest of this season after season-ending ankle surgery

Top Clips

nbc_nba_mephisvsdetriot_251103.jpg
Highlights: Pistons hold off Grizzlies for victory
nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
Brennan ‘doesn’t hate’ shrinking Tour membership
nbc_nba_dalhou_2minhl_251103.jpg
Highlights: Thompson leads Rockets over Mavericks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier LeagueNottingham ForestNicolas Dominguez

Nicolas
Dominguez

Latest News

Sunderland v Everton - Premier League
Sunderland 1-1 Everton: Ndiaye, Xhaka score as Black Cats, Toffees split spoils
Tottenham Hotspur FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Sunderland v West Ham United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Burnley v Arsenal - Premier League
Viktor Gyokeres injury news — Latest update from Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Manchester City v Everton - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
US Cremonese v Atalanta BC - Serie A
Serie A table — Standings, leading scorers, USMNT players in Italy’s 2025-26 season
West Ham United FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers FC - Premier League
Reports: Gary O’Neil in talks over shock return to Wolves after Vitor Pereira fired
Liverpool v Real Madrid - Champions League - Round of 16 - Anfield
How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Liverpool FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 table — Standings for the UCL league phase
Arsenal FC v Olympiacos FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2
UEFA Champions League league phase schedule: Fixtures, dates, kick off times, full details
PL Update: Sunderland, Everton share spoils
November 3, 2025 06:06 PM
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham, and Lee Dixon analyze Sunderland's 1-1 draw with Everton, where both sides had chances to snatch all three points at the Stadium of Light in the final fixture of Matchweek 10.
