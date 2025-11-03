Latest News
PL Update: Sunderland, Everton share spoils
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham, and Lee Dixon analyze Sunderland's 1-1 draw with Everton, where both sides had chances to snatch all three points at the Stadium of Light in the final fixture of Matchweek 10.
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham, and Lee Dixon analyze Sunderland's 1-1 draw with Everton, where both sides had chances to snatch all three points at the Stadium of Light in the final fixture of Matchweek 10.
Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris speaks to the media following his side's 1-1 draw with Everton at the Stadium of Light.
Everton manager David Moyes shares his takeaways from the Toffees' 1-1 draw with Sunderland in Matchweek 10.
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 10 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Watch full-match highlights from Everton's visit to the Stadium of Light to take on Everton in Matchweek 10.
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford reflects on his return to the Stadium of Light as a Toffee and shares his thoughts on his team's performance in a 1-1 draw.
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham, and Lee Dixon assess the performances from Sunderland and Everton in a tightly-contested affair at the Stadium of Light in Matchweek 10.
Granit Xhaka's low-driven shot takes a deflection and beats Jordan Pickford to bring Sunderland back to level terms with Everton at the Stadium of Light.
It's a wonderful individual effort from Iliman Ndiaye who silences the Stadium of Light to give Everton an early lead over Sunderland.