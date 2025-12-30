 Skip navigation
2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game - Alabama v Oklahoma
College Football Bowl Game Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Dec. 31 - Jan. 1: Indiana vs Alabama, Iowa, Duke!
NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Texas Christian vs Southern California
Seals and Payne rally TCU past No. 16 USC for 30-27 overtime victory in Alamo Bowl
NCAA Basketball: Florida State at North Carolina
Wilson’s double-double helps No. 12 North Carolina beat Florida State 79-66 in ACC opener

nbc_nba_detvslal_digitalhit_251230.jpg
Miller: Cunningham ‘on the cusp’ of superstardom
nbc_nba_detvslal_251230.jpg
Highlights: Pistons pull away to defeat Lakers
nbc_nba_detvslal_intv_251230.jpg
Cunningham: ‘Bench changed the game for us’ vs LAL

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game - Alabama v Oklahoma
College Football Bowl Game Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Dec. 31 - Jan. 1: Indiana vs Alabama, Iowa, Duke!
NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Texas Christian vs Southern California
Seals and Payne rally TCU past No. 16 USC for 30-27 overtime victory in Alamo Bowl
NCAA Basketball: Florida State at North Carolina
Wilson’s double-double helps No. 12 North Carolina beat Florida State 79-66 in ACC opener

nbc_nba_detvslal_digitalhit_251230.jpg
Miller: Cunningham ‘on the cusp’ of superstardom
nbc_nba_detvslal_251230.jpg
Highlights: Pistons pull away to defeat Lakers
nbc_nba_detvslal_intv_251230.jpg
Cunningham: ‘Bench changed the game for us’ vs LAL

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ojinnaka
Temple

Latest News

Arsenal v Aston Villa - Premier League
Arsenal 4-1 Aston Villa: Statement win for classy Gunners
Arsenal v Aston Villa - Premier League
Returning Gabriel has huge impact as Arsenal’s spiritual leader
FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-ASTON VILLA
Mikel Arteta reaction: Arsenal manager hails “beautiful night” after stunning statement win vs Aston Villa
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Ruben Amorim reaction: ‘I think we struggled in all the game’ — Man United boss
Chelsea v Bournemouth - Premier League
Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth: Blues can’t find winner at home
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Manchester United 1-1 Wolves: Red Devils slump to draw in Bruno’s absence
Burnley v Newcastle United - Premier League
Burnley 1-3 Newcastle: Magpies snare rare away win
Liverpool v Leeds United - Premier League - Anfield
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Arsenal v Aston Villa - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Manchester City v Everton - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Mustoe: Maresca faces a tall task fixing Chelsea
December 30, 2025 06:48 PM
Following Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, Robbie Mustoe explains why the Blues' struggles are on their manager Enzo Maresca to fix going into 2026.
