MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Houston at Iowa State
Nate Heise hits go-ahead 3-pointer in No. 6 Iowa State’s 70-67 win over No. 2 Houston
NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Michigan
How to watch No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 7 Purdue: TV, live stream info, storylines for Tuesday’s game
ATP 500 Dallas Open 2026 - Final Day
Ben Shelton beats Taylor Fritz to win Dallas Open in meeting of world’s highest-ranked American men

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_segment3lsuusc_260216.jpg
South Carolina vs. LSU ‘lived up to the hype’
nbc_wnba_segment1unrivaledV2_260216.jpg
Gray ‘definition of Unrivaled’ after 1-on-1 win
nbc_wnba_segment2cba_260216.jpg
Silver, NBA players weigh in on CBA negotiations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier LeagueBrentford FCOllie Shield

Ollie
Shield

Latest News

Newcastle United v Manchester City - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - First Leg - St James' Park
FA Cup fifth round draw: Wrexham, Mansfield Town to host Chelsea, Arsenal; Newcastle, Man City meet again
Macclesfield v Brentford - Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round
Macclesfield 0-1 Brentford: Own goal stops sixth-tier Silkmen at home to Premier League’s Bees
Paris Saint Germain v Newcastle United - UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League knockout phase, playoff schedule: Fixtures, dates, kick off times, full details
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
How to watch Wolves vs Arsenal live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
SSC Napoli v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8
UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff draw: Who can Premier League teams meet in Round of 16?
Nottingham Forest FC v Ferencvarosi TC - UEFA Europa League 2025/26 League Phase MD8
Europa League knockout phase, playoff schedule: Fixtures, dates, kick off times, full details
Manchester United FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Premier League race for Champions League qualification: Key fixtures, contenders, predictions as giants scrap
Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League
Premier League title race tracker: Remaining schedules, predicted points as Arsenal look to hold first place
Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League
Premier League prize money — How much is each table position worth?
Premier League Mornings Live - Nashville - Premier League Mornings Live
Premier League Fan Fest heading to Tampa Bay in April 2026
Forest 'never seemed to kick on' under Dyche
February 13, 2026 12:03 PM
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle react to Nottingham Forest sacking Sean Dyche following a 0-0 draw with Wolves, becoming the club's third manager to be sacked so far this season.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robbiesdyche_260213.jpg
6:14
Forest ‘never seemed to kick on’ under Dyche
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesfrank_260213.jpg
13:55
What went wrong for Frank at Spurs?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw26allgoals_260212.jpg
13:01
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 26
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260212.jpg
1:36
Madueke’s header gives Arsenal lead over Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bregoal1_260212.jpg
1:35
Lewis-Potter heads Brentford level with Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brearshl_260212.jpg
12:18
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Arsenal Matchweek 26
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livgoalone_260211.jpg
1:03
Diarra redirects van Dijk’s header for Reds lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sunliv_260211.jpg
11:05
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Liverpool Matchweek 26
Now Playing
nbc_pl_not_wol_260211v2.jpg
8:11
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Wolves MWK 26
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_260211.jpg
1:16
Hinshelwood’s own goal gifts Villa late lead
Now Playing