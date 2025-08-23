 Skip navigation
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies ace Zack Wheeler needs additional surgery, is out for the rest of the season
NASCAR: Coke Zero Sugar 400
Last-lap drama leaves some drivers wondering what could have been at Daytona
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
Results, points, playoff seedings after Daytona as Ryan Blaney snatches win on last lap

Top Clips

nbc_nas_blaneydiscuss_250823.jpg
Daytona win gives Blaney eight-playoff point swing
nbc_nas_playoffdiscuss_250823.jpg
Darlington the ‘toughest test’ to open playoffs
nbc_nas_finish_250823.jpg
Blaney dashes several playoff dreams at Daytona

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier LeagueOwen Hampson

Owen
Hampson

Latest News

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Pep Guardiola reaction after Manchester City lose at home to Spurs
Arsenal v Leeds United - Premier League
Arsenal 5-0 Leeds: Star injuries threaten to overshadow brilliant display
Arsenal v Leeds United - Premier League
Bukayo Saka injury update — Arsenal, England star suffers hamstring injury
Nottingham Forest v Brentford - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Manchester City showcase why they are outsiders for Premier League title
Arsenal v Leeds United - Premier League
Mikel Arteta reaction to Arsenal rout of Leeds, injuries to Saka and Odegaard
Arsenal v Leeds United - Premier League
Martin Odegaard injury latest — Arsenal captain leaves match with shoulder injury
US Sassuolo Calcio v SSC Napoli - Serie A
Serie A 2025-26 season — Schedule, leading scorers, table, USMNT players
Arsenal v Leeds United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-BURNLEY
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
PL Update: Spurs upend City; Arsenal rout Leeds
August 23, 2025 03:45 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze an action-packed Saturday in Matchweek 2, where Spurs stunned Manchester City at the Etihad, Brentford outlasted Aston Villa, Arsenal dominated Leeds, and more.
