Extended HLs: Leeds v. Everton Matchweek 1
Relive highlights from the final showcase of Matchweek 1, where Everton visited Elland Road to take on Leeds United.
Relive highlights from the final showcase of Matchweek 1, where Everton visited Elland Road to take on Leeds United.
Moyes: Handball call on Tarkowski ‘wasn’t fair’
Everton manager David Moyes discusses the handball call that cost his team the game against Leeds United, breaking down why he believes it was a "poor decision" from VAR.
Tarkowski ‘can’t understand’ handball call
James Tarkowski explains why he believes the handball that was called on him "was not a penalty" in Everton's Premier League opener against Leeds United.
PL Update: Penalty makes difference at Elland Road
Danny Higginbotham and Paul Burmeister break down the Matchweek 1 finale between Leeds United and Everton, including the handball call that made the difference.
Ampadu reflects on Leeds’ first win back in PL
Ethan Ampadu explains why Leeds United are "delighted" with their Matchweek 1 showing against Everton, breaking down the team's first game back in the Premier League after two seasons away.
Analyzing VAR ruling on Everton handball call
Paul Burmeister and Danny Higginbotham unpack the handball call that resulted in a crucial penalty which ultimately decided the Matchweek 1 showdown between Leeds United and Everton.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 1
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 1 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Nmecha’s penalty kick gives Leeds late lead
Lukas Nmecha takes advantage James Tarkowski's handball in the box and slots home the penalty kick to give Leeds United a late lead against Everton in Matchweek 1.
Liverpool battle emotions, secure late win
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss the emotion that was felt at Anfield in the first match since Diogo Jota's death, the players who stood out in the Premier League season opener and more.