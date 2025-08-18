 Skip navigation
Premier LeagueTottenham HotspurRadu Dragusin

Radu
Dragusin

Latest News

Leeds United v Everton - Premier League
Leeds 1-0 Everton: Late penalty delivers winning Premier League return
Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Final-Chelsea FC at Paris Saint-Germain
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Leeds United v Everton - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Teams, standings for the new season
Juventus Turin - Manchester City
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Liverpool v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Final
League Cup 2025-26: Schedule, fixtures, results, dates
PL25-26_KC25_REGISTRATION_16x9.jpg
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Kansas City in September 2025: How to get tickets, dates, details
Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League - Old Trafford
What did we learn from Manchester United vs Arsenal?
Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League
Manchester United vs Arsenal player ratings: Who shined in Week 1 at Old Trafford?
MLS: USA Tour-Everton at Minnesota United
Leeds v. Everton Prediction: Match Preview, Odds, Betting Trends, Stats, and Best Bets
Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League
Mikel Arteta reaction: What did Arsenal manager say after win at Manchester United?
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Everton Matchweek 1
August 18, 2025 05:55 PM
Relive highlights from the final showcase of Matchweek 1, where Everton visited Elland Road to take on Leeds United.
Up Next
nbc_pl_leedseverton_250818.jpg
9:27
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Everton Matchweek 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_davidmayoes_250818.jpg
1:11
Moyes: Handball call on Tarkowski ‘wasn’t fair’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jamestarkowski_250818.jpg
1:34
Tarkowski ‘can’t understand’ handball call
Now Playing
PL_update_raw.jpg
3:16
PL Update: Penalty makes difference at Elland Road
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ampaduinterview_250818.jpg
3:25
Ampadu reflects on Leeds’ first win back in PL
Now Playing
nbc_pl_handballeverton_250818.jpg
1:36
Analyzing VAR ruling on Everton handball call
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw1allgoals_250818.jpg
11:44
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_leedspenalty_250818.jpg
1:30
Nmecha’s penalty kick gives Leeds late lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robsjotaliv_250817.jpg
3:05
Liverpool battle emotions, secure late win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robsmupromise_250817.jpg
5:55
Man United show promise despite loss to Arsenal
Now Playing