 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Stanford
Love gets hurt but returns as No. 9 Notre Dame routs Stanford 49-20
NCAA Football: UCLA at Southern California
Makai Lemon catches big TD pass after benching, and No. 19 USC races past rival UCLA 29-10
NCAA Football: Southern Methodist at California
No. 25 SMU squanders chance at clinching berth in ACC title game as Cal scores 38-35 win

Top Clips

flagg.jpg
HLs: Flagg erupts for 35, Mavericks edge Clippers
nuggets-suns.jpg
HLs: Nuggets handle Suns behind Jokic, Murray
jimmy.jpg
Highlights: Butler leads Warriors past Pelicans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Stanford
Love gets hurt but returns as No. 9 Notre Dame routs Stanford 49-20
NCAA Football: UCLA at Southern California
Makai Lemon catches big TD pass after benching, and No. 19 USC races past rival UCLA 29-10
NCAA Football: Southern Methodist at California
No. 25 SMU squanders chance at clinching berth in ACC title game as Cal scores 38-35 win

Top Clips

flagg.jpg
HLs: Flagg erupts for 35, Mavericks edge Clippers
nuggets-suns.jpg
HLs: Nuggets handle Suns behind Jokic, Murray
jimmy.jpg
Highlights: Butler leads Warriors past Pelicans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueEverton FCReece Welch

Reece
Welch

Latest News

Sunderland v Bournemouth - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham - Premier League
Thomas Frank reaction — Spurs boss says booing Vicario bad look for home fans, rues attacking woes
FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-FULHAM
Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Fulham: Vicario error, nightmare start make Spurs home losers again
Brentford v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Pre-Season Friendly
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Everton v Newcastle United - Premier League
Everton 1-4 Newcastle: Thiaw, Miley star as Magpies end miserable away run
Manchester City v Leeds United - Premier League
Manchester City 3-2 Leeds: Foden wins thriller late on
Torino FC v Como 1907 - Serie A
Serie A table — Standings, leading scorers in Italy’s 2025-26 season as AC Milan, Inter, Napoli, Juventus chase scudetto
Nottingham Forest FC v Brighton & Hove Albion FC - Premier League
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, prediction, team news
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest - Premier League
How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
PL Update: Fulham stun Spurs, City survive Leeds
November 29, 2025 06:20 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Fulham's upset win against Spurs, Manchester City's dramatic victory over Leeds, Igor Thiago's late heroics for Brentford against Burnley, and more.
Up Next
nbc_pl_plupdate_251129.jpg
12:04
PL Update: Fulham stun Spurs, City survive Leeds
Now Playing
nbc_pl_frankintv_251129.jpg
4:40
Frank criticizes fans booing Vicario during loss
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totful_251129.jpg
10:39
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Fulham Matchweek 13
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totfulpostgame_251129.jpg
2:40
‘Very disappointing’ Spurs fall to Fulham at home
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251129.jpg
1:03
Kudus’ volley brings Spurs within one of Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251129.jpg
1:29
Wilson thumps Fulham 2-0 in front of Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251129.jpg
1:06
Tete’s deflected effort gives Fulham lead v. Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_woltemadethiawintv_251129.jpg
2:29
Woltemade, Thiaw react to Newcastle’s win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evenew_251129.jpg
13:15
Extended HLs: Everton v. Newcastle Matchweek 13
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evenewpostgame_251129.jpg
2:47
Is Barry good enough for Everton?
Now Playing