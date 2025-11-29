Latest News
PL Update: Fulham stun Spurs, City survive Leeds
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Fulham's upset win against Spurs, Manchester City's dramatic victory over Leeds, Igor Thiago's late heroics for Brentford against Burnley, and more.
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Fulham's upset win against Spurs, Manchester City's dramatic victory over Leeds, Igor Thiago's late heroics for Brentford against Burnley, and more.
Frank criticizes fans booing Vicario during loss
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe unpack Thomas Frank's postgame comments following Spurs' 2-1 loss to Fulham at home.
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Fulham Matchweek 13
Relive full-match highlights from Fulham's short trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on Spurs in Matchwek 13.
‘Very disappointing’ Spurs fall to Fulham at home
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe share their reactions to Fulham defeating Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in yet another home loss for Thomas Frank's side.
Kudus’ volley brings Spurs within one of Fulham
It's a wonderful effort from Mohammed Kudus who smashes his volley into the back of the net to give Tottenham Hotspur life in the second half against Fulham.
Wilson thumps Fulham 2-0 in front of Spurs
It's a very Spursy goal to concede for Tottenham Hotspur as Guglielmo Vicario's error leads to Harry Wilson blasting his effort from distance into a wide open net to double Fulham's lead.
Tete’s deflected effort gives Fulham lead v. Spurs
Kenny Tete gives Fulham a dream start as his effort takes a deflection on its way to goal and finds the bottom corner of the goal to make it 1-0 for the Cottagers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Woltemade, Thiaw react to Newcastle’s win
Nick Woltemade and Malick Thiaw discuss what went right for Newcastle in an impressive 4-1 victory against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Matchweek 13.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Newcastle Matchweek 13
Watch full-match highlights from Newcastle's visit to Hill Dickinson Stadium to take on Everton in Matchweek 13.