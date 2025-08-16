Latest News
Reijnders was 'absolute quality' against Wolves
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps react to Manchester City's dominant 4-0 victory against Wolves at the Molineux in Matchweek 1.
Up Next
Reijnders was ‘absolute quality’ against Wolves
Reijnders was 'absolute quality' against Wolves
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps react to Manchester City's dominant 4-0 victory against Wolves at the Molineux in Matchweek 1.
Cherki blasts Man City 4-0 in front of Wolves
Cherki blasts Man City 4-0 in front of Wolves
Rayan Cherki comes off the bench and delivers for Manchester City to make it 4-0 for Pep Guardiola's side against Wolves at the Molineux.
Haaland powers Manchester City 3-0 ahead of Wolves
Haaland powers Manchester City 3-0 ahead of Wolves
Erling Haaland completes his 21st Premier League brace for Manchester City as he puts his side three goals ahead of Wolves at the Molineux.
Reijnders doubles Man City’s lead over Wolves
Reijnders doubles Man City's lead over Wolves
It's a memorable Premier League debut from Tijjani Reijnders as he buries his left-footed effort into the back of the net to make it 2-0 for Manchester City against Wolves at the Molineux.
Haaland slots home Man City’s opener v. Wolves
Haaland slots home Man City's opener v. Wolves
Some beautiful link-up play from Manchester City results in Erling Haaland's cool finish from close range to give his side a 1-0 lead against Wolves at the Molineux.
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. West Ham Matchweek 1
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. West Ham Matchweek 1
Relive Sunderland's first match back in the Premier League after eight long years when they take on West Ham at the Stadium of Light.
Wolves pay special tribute to Jota
Wolves pay special tribute to Jota
Ahead of kickoff for their match with Manchester City, Wolves honor the late Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva.
Extended HLs: Tottenham Hotspur v. Burnley MWK 1
Extended HLs: Tottenham Hotspur v. Burnley MWK 1
Look back on full-match highlights from Burnley's visit to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on Spurs in Matchweek 1.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Fulham Matchweek 1
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Fulham Matchweek 1
Watch full-match highlights from Fulham's Matchweek 1 clash against Brighton at the Amex.